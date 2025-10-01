"Yunus government is completely illegal": Switzerland Awami League General Secretary

Geneva [Switzerland], October 1 (ANI): Switzerland Awami League General Secretary Shaymal Khan on Tuesday (local time) said that "the Yunus government is completely illegal" and accused him of promoting "religious extremism" in Bangladesh

"The Yunus government is completely illegal. He took state power through a terrorist attack. He is committing illegal things in Bangladesh... Yunus is committing and promoting religious extremism in Bangladesh. We want the immediate resignation of illegal Yunus... Not only Hindus, but also other minorities and free-thinking people are paying a very high price for this situation," Shaymal Khan told ANI.

He claimed that 50 per cent of the Bangladeshi population stands with the Awami League and called the elections scheduled to be held in February a "joke" without the participation of the Awami League

"They are being killed and disappearing every day... At least 50% of the Bangladeshi population supports the Awami League. Holding even one election without the Awami League is a joke... In 1971, we separated from Pakistan. At that time, some Pakistani supporters were in Bangladesh, and they are still in Bangladesh. With Yunus, they are trying to build relations with Pakistan again, and going against our independence, and also doing many things against India without any valid reason," Shaymal Khan said.

Earlier members of the Awami League organised a protest at the Broken Chair in Geneva during the ongoing 60th Session of the UN Human Rights Council. The demonstration aimed to highlight alleged human rights violations in Bangladesh under the interim government led by Muhammad Yunus.

Former Prime Minister of Bangladesh Sheikh Hasina addressed the gathering via a phone call.

Protesters accused the government of involvement in killings, rapes, enforced disappearances, arson, and registration of false cases. They carried banners demanding the resignation of Muhammad Yunus and calling for the revocation of his Nobel Peace Prize.

They raised slogans like "Terrorist Terrorist, Yunus" and "Step Down Yunus". Protestors were also seen holding placards of Yunnus, written, "Killer Yunnus", "World should boycott Muhammad Yunus".

The demonstrators also raised slogans in support of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, the country's founding father.

This comes after a seminar held during the 60th session of the United Nations Human Rights Council in Geneva highlighted the deteriorating human rights conditions in Bangladesh.

During the session last week, Dr Nuran Nabi, a scientist from Bangladesh, stated, "There are widespread human rights violations, with many people being killed by mob violence. The economic condition is dire, and people are going hungry. Many say they were better off before this government took power. The current administration, headed by Professor Yunus, was installed with the support of Western countries who believed that, as a Nobel laureate, he would improve the country. Instead, he has been accused of promoting violence rather than peace. Most alarmingly, he has facilitated the rise of religious fundamentalists who are trying to establish a government or society similar to Afghanistan's."

The forum concluded with a unanimous call for increased international attention and stronger measures to protect human rights defenders, minorities, and vulnerable communities in both Bangladesh and Pakistan as well.

In May of this year, the interim government of Bangladesh banned all activities of the Awami League, the party led by Sheikh Hasina, which was ousted last year following a student-led uprising.

The general elections in Bangladesh are scheduled for February next year. (ANI)

