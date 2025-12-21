Yunus joins thousands as Hadi laid to rest amid tight security in Dhaka

Tens of thousands of Bangladeshi mourners, including the country's interim government leader, attended the funeral of slain youth leader and election candidate Sharif Osman Hadi amid tight security on Saturday.

Advertisement

Hadi, 32, a key figure in last year's student-led uprising that toppled longtime Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, was shot in the head by masked assailants in Dhaka last week while launching his campaign for an election due in February. He died on Thursday in Singapore after six days on life support.

Advertisement

His death has prompted a wave of unrest in the South Asian nation that included coordinated mob attacks on major newspapers and cultural institutions. The police and paramilitary forces were deployed across the capital for Saturday's funeral but there were no reports of any renewed violence.

Advertisement

Interim government leader Muhammad Yunus said Hadi's legacy would endure, describing the funeral as a collective pledge to uphold the ideals he had championed.

“Today, we have come to promise you (Hadi) that we will fulfil what you stood for," Yunus told the mourners, who included Bangladesh's army chief and representatives from across the political spectrum.

Advertisement

In a rare and symbolic honour, Hadi was laid to rest on the Dhaka University campus beside the grave of national poet Kazi Nazrul Islam. Bangladesh is to elect a new parliament on February 12 — a transition many hope will help the Muslim-majority nation of 175 million people recover from nearly two years of instability and reclaim its position as a regional success story.