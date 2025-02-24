Yunus wants Starlink for Bangladesh, invites Musk

Bangladesh interim government's Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus has invited top US businessman and Chief Executive Officer of SpaceX Elon Musk to visit the country and launch Starlink satellite internet service in the country.

Afghan women’s radio to resume broadcast

Kabul: Radio Begum, an Afghan women’s radio station will resume broadcasts after the Taliban suspended its operations, citing “unauthorised provision” of content to an overseas TV channel and improperly using its licence. AP

Pope conscious, being given breathing support

Rome: Pope Francis was conscious but still receiving high flows of supplemental oxygen Sunday following a respiratory crisis and blood transfusions, as he remains in critical condition, the Vatican said. Pti