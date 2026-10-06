Zakia Al Mu’een Foundation hosts health check-up camp at Sri Lanka High Commission to popularize Ayush and joint heritage

New Delhi [India], October 6 (ANI): The Zakia Al Mu’een Foundation organised a Free Comprehensive Health Check-Up Camp at the Sri Lanka High Commission, bringing together allopathic screening, preventive diagnostics, and traditional Indian and Sri Lankan Ayush health systems for embassy personnel and community members.

The foundation, which has been actively engaged in social work for over a decade and has been operating regularly in the health sector since 2018, aims to make Ayush treatments accessible to the wider public by 2030.

Advertisement

Zakia Parveen Khan, Director and Founder of the Zakia Al Mu’een Foundation, emphasised the need for a holistic approach to address non-communicable and lifestyle-related ailments without relying solely on invasive procedures.

Advertisement

"My attempt is that people get an allopath check-up first, followed by Ayurveda," Khan said. "We aim to identify diseases without a prick, without any blood tests, and offer permanent solutions. Small children suffer from gastroenterology and digestion issues, youngsters face prostate problems, and young girls deal with PCOD—these are common issues today. The important question is whether we are able to resolve these diseases permanently."

Highlighting the shared traditional medical heritage between India and Sri Lanka, Khan stressed the potential of a joint initiative to benefit both nations.

Advertisement

"We share a deep heritage with Sri Lanka, and because their foundation is also rooted in Ayurveda, it is our duty to share our Ayush systems," she noted. "We want to come together and unite India and Sri Lanka's Ayurveda to provide a relief system for everyone."

Khan also pointed out the specific health needs of diplomatic mission staff and women, who often neglect regular check-ups due to demanding work schedules or financial constraints.

"Embassy staffers face heavy duty hours and often cannot go out for routine health check-ups," Khan explained, adding, "Our effort is to reach all staff members, regardless of their designation, and provide them free service. Especially for women—whether a president or a peon—they rarely prioritise their health unless encouraged. Through these free camps, we offer expensive tests like mammography and Pap smears for free, ensuring early diagnosis before conditions require surgical intervention."

Beneficiaries at the camp expressed gratitude for the initiative, noting that having doctors on-site removed barriers to routine health checks.

"It was so good," said Vishal, a participant at the camp. "Usually, we feel lazy and don't go to hospitals for routine check-ups. But here, the doctors explained everything nicely. We benefited a lot because early detection helps us know about upcoming health issues so we can cure them in time. The sooner we do it, the better it is for our health. It was a fantastic experience."

The event concluded with the foundation reiterating its commitment to extending healthcare access and diagnostic support to underserved groups and institutional staff across the region. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)