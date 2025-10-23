DT
Home / World / Zelensky, Macron meet in Brussels to coordinate on Ukraine strategy ahead of "Coalition" meeting

Zelensky, Macron meet in Brussels to coordinate on Ukraine strategy ahead of "Coalition" meeting

ANI
Updated At : 11:30 PM Oct 23, 2025 IST
Brussels [Belgium], October 23 (ANI): Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said he met French President Emmanuel Macron in Brussels on Thursday to coordinate their positions before the upcoming meeting of the "Coalition of Willing," a group of countries supporting Ukraine's war effort against Russia.

In a post on X, Zelensky said both leaders discussed the next steps to end the war and increase pressure on Russia. "Now is the time when there is a real chance to end the war and stop Russia. To achieve this, we must continue increasing pressure on the Russian Federation, expand support for Ukraine, and finalize the security guarantees," he wrote.

Zelensky said the talks also focused on strengthening Ukraine's air defence systems and energy resilience, which remain critical amid continued Russian missile and drone attacks. "We discussed the consequences of Russian strikes on Ukraine and the strengthening of our air defence and energy resilience. This is one of our key priorities at this stage," he added.

The Ukrainian leader noted that both sides also discussed expanding defence cooperation, including "concrete solutions that can make Ukraine stronger." He thanked France for its continued support, saying, "We value all the assistance provided to protect lives."

French President Emmanuel Macron, in a separate post on X, said he met Zelensky "alongside our European partners and in close coordination with the United States." He reaffirmed France's commitment to supporting Ukraine and pushing for "a just and lasting peace."

"As Russia persists in opposing an immediate and unconditional ceasefire, we are determined to increase pressure on Moscow," Macron said, welcoming the latest round of sanctions imposed by the United States and the European Union.

"In this regard, I welcome the adoption of new sanctions by the United States as well as those approved today by the European Union. Peace must prevail," Macron added.

The meeting between Zelensky and Macron came as European leaders gathered in Brussels to discuss the situation in Ukraine, the new EU sanctions package against Russia, and ongoing security cooperation within the bloc. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

