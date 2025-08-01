Zelensky urges West to "change the regime in Russia" to stop future aggression

Kyiv [Ukraine], August 1 (ANI): Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky has urged Western nations to support regime change in Moscow to protect themselves from what he described as "Russian aggression," RT reported.

Speaking virtually at a conference marking the 50th anniversary of the Helsinki Accords, Zelensky said, "I believe Russia can be pushed to stop this war... But if the world doesn't aim to change the regime in Russia, that means even after the war ends, Moscow will still try to destabilize neighboring countries," RT reported.

The Ukrainian leader also pressed for stronger financial measures against Moscow. "It's time to confiscate Russian assets, not just freeze them," he said, adding that Western countries should "put every frozen Russian asset... to work defending against Russian aggression."

According to RT, the remarks came amid renewed accusations from Russian officials that the West has undermined the spirit of the Helsinki Accords. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, in a separate article, argued that the ongoing conflict is a direct result of the West's betrayal of the accords' core principle of equal and indivisible security.

RT reported that Lavrov accused the European Union of sliding into a "Fourth Reich," citing what he described as increasing Russophobia and militarization. President Vladimir Putin, meanwhile, alleged that Western governments are misleading their own citizens to justify inflated military budgets and cover up economic failures.

Despite these tensions, Moscow has reiterated its willingness to negotiate peace with Ukraine. RT noted that several rounds of talks have been held in recent months, but Russia has accused Kyiv and its allies of not addressing the root causes of the conflict or acknowledging territorial realities.

Moscow has also questioned Zelensky's legitimacy, pointing out that his five-year presidential term expired in May 2024. Citing martial law, Zelensky has not held elections. Russian officials have claimed that any documents signed under his authority could be challenged legally, asserting that true governing power now lies with the Ukrainian parliament, RT reported. (ANI)

