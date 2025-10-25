DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / World / Zelenskyy arrives in London for talks with allies on military aid

Zelenskyy arrives in London for talks with allies on military aid

NATO secretary-general Rutte, Danish PM Frederiksen, Dutch PM Schoof expected to join meeting

article_Author
AP
London, Updated At : 02:03 AM Oct 25, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
British Prime Minister Keir Starmer welcomes Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to 10 Downing Street in London. AP/PTI
Advertisement

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy reached London on Friday to hold talks with over 20 European leaders, who have pledged military help to protect his country from future Russian aggression if a ceasefire stops the more than three-year war.

Advertisement

The meeting hosted by British PM Keir Starmer is also due to discuss ways of helping protect Ukraine’s power grid from Russia’s almost daily drone and missile attacks as winter approaches, enhancing Ukrainian air defences, and supplying Kyiv with longer-range missiles that can strike deep inside Russia.

Advertisement

The talks aim to step up pressure on Russian President Vladimir Putin, adding momentum to measures in recent days that have included a new round of sanctions from the United States and European countries that take aim at Russia’s vital oil and gas export earnings. Putin has so far resisted efforts to push him into negotiating a peace settlement with Zelenskyy and has argued that the motives for Russia’s all-out invasion of its smaller neighbour are legitimate. Russia has also been adept at finding loopholes in Western sanctions. That unbending stance has exasperated Western leaders.

Advertisement

Zelenskyy and Starmer are expected to be joined at the Foreign Office in London by NATO secretary-general Mark Rutte, Danish PM Mette Frederiksen and Dutch PM Dick Schoof. Nearly 20 other leaders are to join via video link in the meeting of the group dubbed the Coalition of the Willing.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts