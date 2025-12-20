DT
Zelenskyy calls Budapest Memorandum "piece of paper" as he urges for a "just, durable" peace deal amid war with Russia

Zelenskyy calls Budapest Memorandum "piece of paper" as he urges for a "just, durable" peace deal amid war with Russia

ANI
Updated At : 11:25 PM Dec 20, 2025 IST
Kyiv [Ukraine], December 20 (ANI): Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Saturday described the 1994 Budapest Memorandum as a "piece of paper", stressing that Ukraine will not accept any peace agreement with Russia that lacks strong and enforceable security guarantees.

In a post on X, Zelenskyy said that while peace is preferable to war, it cannot come at the cost of Ukraine's sovereignty or security, as he called for a "just, durable peace" that cannot be undermined by future aggression from Moscow.

"Peace is better than war, but not at any cost, because we have already paid a high price. What matters for us is a just, durable peace - one that cannot be violated by another whim of Putin or any other Putin-like figure. It is extremely important to have strong security guarantees in place to prevent even the thought or the physical ability to come back to us with aggression," he said.

Drawing a parallel with the Budapest Memorandum--under which Moscow and other powers provided security assurances to Kyiv in exchange for their giving up the nuclear arsenals they inherited from Soviet times--Zelenskyy said the agreement failed to protect his country.

"I do not see the Budapest Memorandum as an agreement; I see it as nothing more than a piece of paper, because our territories were occupied, and so many people were killed. And this agreement did not protect us. I do not consider it strong or effective," his post added.

The Ukrainian President emphasised that any future peace deal must go beyond the signing of documents and clearly define consequences for renewed aggression.

He questioned how Ukraine's partners would respond if Russia launched another attack and what concrete deterrence measures would be put in place.

"Therefore, for me, an agreement is not just about signing a document. One must know the details: what will happen if the Russians come with aggression and launch another war," he added.

Zelenskyy said a meaningful agreement must include clear security guarantees, the presence of deterrent mechanisms, a well-equipped Ukrainian army, adequate reserves, and a defined sanctions package to be imposed immediately on the aggressor in the event of renewed hostilities.

"An agreement must be just and effective for Ukraine," he said, adding that vague assurances without enforcement mechanisms would not be acceptable.

Zelenskyy's remarks come amid ongoing discussions among global powers on potential pathways to end the war, as Ukraine continues to press for long-term security guarantees to prevent future Russian aggression. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

