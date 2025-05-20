Zelenskyy calls EU sanctions against Russia "a step in right direction"

Kyiv [Ukraine], May 20 (ANI): Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy welcomed the European Union's 17th package of sanctions against Russia, calling it "a step in the right direction" and urging continued pressure on Russia.

Zelenskyy thanked European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and stressed the importance of targeting Russia's tanker fleet as well as the schemes Russia uses to build up its military industry.

Sharing a post on X, Zelenskyy wrote, "I thanked President of the European Commission @vonderLeyen and the entire EU for the 17th sanctions package. It is a step in the right direction. It is important to impose tough restrictions on Russia's tanker fleet, which serves to finance killings, as well as on all the schemes Russia uses to build up its military industry. The more pressure there is on Russia, the more incentives Moscow will have to move toward genuine peace."

Zelenskyy also confirmed discussions on the 18th sanctions package, emphasising the need to target Russia's energy trade and financial systems to promote peace.

"Ursula and I also discussed preparations for the EU's 18th sanctions package. Russian oil, energy trade infrastructure, banks, and financial schemes -- these are the areas that hurt Russia the most, and therefore contribute the most to peace. I thank everyone who advocates for tougher sanctions and makes strong decisions. We also discussed in detail yesterday's conversation with President Trump and our joint diplomatic work with partners. Europe must be on board, and we are coordinating every step as closely as possible," the post added.

https://x.com/ZelenskyyUa/status/1924812039400079367

The European Council said in a press release, "Today's 17th package is part of an even broader set of EU measures also targeting Russia's hybrid activities, domestic violations of human rights and the use of riot control agents by Russian forces in Ukraine, under three other sanctions regimes."

In addition, the EU also imposed individual sanctions (asset freeze and prohibition to make funds available) targeting the shadow fleet ecosystem, namely on actors enabling the operation of the shadow fleet. These measures cover shipping companies responsible for the transportation of crude oil and oil products by sea and engaging in dangerous practices at sea while transporting Russian oil, including entities from the United Arab Emirates, Turkey and Hong Kong. The list also includes one important insurer of the Russian oil shipping industry. (ANI)

