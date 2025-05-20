DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM India Pakistan News Explainers Defence Photo Gallery IPL 2025
Home / World / Zelenskyy calls EU sanctions against Russia "a step in right direction"

Zelenskyy calls EU sanctions against Russia "a step in right direction"

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy welcomed the European Union's 17th package of sanctions against Russia, calling it 'a step in the right direction' and urging continued pressure on Russia.
article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 10:41 PM May 20, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

Kyiv [Ukraine], May 20 (ANI): Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy welcomed the European Union's 17th package of sanctions against Russia, calling it "a step in the right direction" and urging continued pressure on Russia.

Advertisement

Zelenskyy thanked European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and stressed the importance of targeting Russia's tanker fleet as well as the schemes Russia uses to build up its military industry.

Sharing a post on X, Zelenskyy wrote, "I thanked President of the European Commission @vonderLeyen and the entire EU for the 17th sanctions package. It is a step in the right direction. It is important to impose tough restrictions on Russia's tanker fleet, which serves to finance killings, as well as on all the schemes Russia uses to build up its military industry. The more pressure there is on Russia, the more incentives Moscow will have to move toward genuine peace."

Advertisement

Zelenskyy also confirmed discussions on the 18th sanctions package, emphasising the need to target Russia's energy trade and financial systems to promote peace.

"Ursula and I also discussed preparations for the EU's 18th sanctions package. Russian oil, energy trade infrastructure, banks, and financial schemes -- these are the areas that hurt Russia the most, and therefore contribute the most to peace. I thank everyone who advocates for tougher sanctions and makes strong decisions. We also discussed in detail yesterday's conversation with President Trump and our joint diplomatic work with partners. Europe must be on board, and we are coordinating every step as closely as possible," the post added.

Advertisement

https://x.com/ZelenskyyUa/status/1924812039400079367

The European Council said in a press release, "Today's 17th package is part of an even broader set of EU measures also targeting Russia's hybrid activities, domestic violations of human rights and the use of riot control agents by Russian forces in Ukraine, under three other sanctions regimes."

In addition, the EU also imposed individual sanctions (asset freeze and prohibition to make funds available) targeting the shadow fleet ecosystem, namely on actors enabling the operation of the shadow fleet. These measures cover shipping companies responsible for the transportation of crude oil and oil products by sea and engaging in dangerous practices at sea while transporting Russian oil, including entities from the United Arab Emirates, Turkey and Hong Kong. The list also includes one important insurer of the Russian oil shipping industry. (ANI)

(The story has come from a syndicated feed and has not been edited by the Tribune Staff.)

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Home tlbr_img2 Classifieds tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 Videos tlbr_img5 E-Paper