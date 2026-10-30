Zelenskyy calls for stronger EU support as Antonio Costa condemns Russian strikes that kill 19 in Ukraine

Kyiv [Ukraine], October 30 (ANI): Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has called for stronger European Union support to bolster Ukraine's air defences ahead of winter after Russian strikes killed 19 people and injured 71 others, including 11 children, across the country.

In a post on X, Zelenskyy thanked European Council President Antonio Costa for expressing solidarity with Ukraine following the attacks, which targeted a railway station in Dnipro and residential neighbourhoods in Chernihiv and Kremenchuk.

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“Thank you for your condolences, António. Today, Russia carried out cynical strikes that claimed the lives of 19 people. Another 71 people were injured, including 11 children. Dozens of those wounded are now in hospitals. Our medical professionals are providing care and doing everything they can to save lives,” Zelenskyy said.

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He accused Moscow of undermining diplomatic efforts to de-escalate the conflict and end the fighting, stressing that continued international support was crucial for Ukraine's defence.

“Once again, Russia is showing its true attitude towards de-escalation and the efforts by Ukraine, the United States, Europe, and our other partners around the world to end this war and stop the killings,” he said.

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Zelenskyy emphasised the importance of assistance from the EU and its member states, particularly as Ukraine prepares for the winter months, when attacks on critical infrastructure could pose additional challenges.

“Of course, support from the EU and every EU Member State is extremely important to us right now. We deeply appreciate all the assistance you are providing. We must further mobilize our joint efforts ahead of this winter to ensure that Ukraine has the necessary capabilities to defend itself against Russian missiles and drones,” he added.

Costa, meanwhile, condemned the attacks and reiterated the European Union's commitment to supporting Kyiv and increasing pressure on Moscow.

In a post on X, the European Council president described the strikes as “yet another cruel and devastating series of Russian strikes against civilians in Ukraine”.

He extended his condolences to Zelenskyy and the Ukrainian people following the drone attack on the Dnipro railway station and the strikes on residential areas in Chernihiv and Kremenchuk.

“The EU will continue to increase the pressure on Russia and to support Ukraine until a just and lasting peace is achieved. We call on all our international partners to do the same,” Costa said.

Earlier, Zelenskyy reported that the death toll from the Dnipro railway station attack had risen to 14, while two 15-year-old girls were killed in Chernihiv and three people died after a Russian Shahed drone struck an apartment building in Kremenchuk.

He described the attacks as deliberate strikes against civilians and called for stronger international pressure on Russia, urging the European Union, the United States and the Group of Seven (G7) to strengthen sanctions against Moscow. (ANI)

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