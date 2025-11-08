Zelenskyy confirms rescue operations in Dnipro after Russia strikes, reports civilian casualties across multiple regions

Kyiv [Ukraine], November 8 (ANI): Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy confirmed a rescue operation is underway in Dnipro after Russia struck the city overnight, hitting an apartment building.

Advertisement

"As of now, 11 people have been reported wounded, including children. Unfortunately, one person has been killed. My condolences to the family and loved ones," he said in a post on X, highlighting the human toll of the attacks.

Advertisement

A rescue operation is underway in Dnipro. Overnight, Russia struck the city, hitting an apartment building. As of now, 11 people have been reported wounded, including children. Unfortunately, one person has been killed. My condolences to the family and loved ones. Dozens of… pic.twitter.com/TFUG3SjxpA — Volodymyr Zelenskyy / Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) November 8, 2025

Dozens of people were rescued following the strike, Zelenskyy added, while also noting casualties in other regions.

Advertisement

"Tragically, one life was also lost in the Kharkiv region, and people were also injured in the Kyiv and Poltava regions," he said, emphasizing that Russian strikes extended to Dnipro, Kirovohrad, Mykolaiv, Sumy, and Chernihiv.

He further reported that the Odesa region has been under attack since the evening, stating, "All relevant services are deployed wherever required - restoring facilities after the strikes, supporting people, and aiding the injured."

Advertisement

The President highlighted the scale of the offensive, noting, "Russia launched over 450 attack drones and 45 missiles of various types against Ukraine. And the terrorists' targets remain unchanged: civilian life, residential buildings, our energy sector, and infrastructure."

Zelenskyy used the attacks to urge stronger international sanctions, stating, "This is a matter of resources for killing, of money - sanctions are needed to deprive Russia of the means to continue the war it started and keeps prolonging. We appreciate all the steps partners have already taken, but Russian strikes show that pressure must be intensified."

He called for concrete measures, including a European decision on Russia's frozen assets, additional sanctions, and reinforcement for Ukraine's defense, stressing that strikes on energy infrastructure should be met with sanctions targeting all Russian energy, without exceptions.

Highlighting gaps in current measures, he added, "So far, Russia's nuclear energy sector is not under sanctions, and the Russian military-industrial complex still obtains Western microelectronics. There must be greater pressure on its oil and gas trade as well. We expect relevant decisions from the United States, Europe, and the G7."

Zelenskyy concluded by thanking international partners for their support, saying, "Thank you to everyone ready to help and act to protect lives."

Reiterating his remarks from November 2, Zelenskyy emphasized that Russia continues relentless attacks across multiple regions, killing and injuring civilians while targeting critical infrastructure, including the energy sector.

In another post on X, Zelenskyy stated, "Almost every night, Russia strikes our people with various types of weapons. Since yesterday's evening, there have been attacks on our communities - strikes on the Dnipro, Zaporizhzhia, Kharkiv, Chernihiv, and Odesa regions. Unfortunately, there are killed and wounded. My condolences to everyone who has lost loved ones as a result of these attacks."

He revealed that within just one week, Russia had used "nearly 1,500 attack drones, 1,170 guided aerial bombs, and more than 70 missiles of different types," causing widespread destruction, particularly to residential buildings, civilian infrastructure, and the energy sector.

The human cost of the attacks has been severe. In Dnipropetrovsk, four people, including two children aged 11 and 14, were killed in a Russian airstrike that set a shop ablaze.

In the southwestern Odesa region, Russian jets bombed several trucks and vehicles, killing two and wounding three.

The scale of the attacks also stretched across multiple fronts. In Kherson, Governor Oleksandr Prokudin confirmed that one person was killed and two others injured after Russian forces launched drone, artillery, and air attacks on over 20 settlements.

In Mykolaiv, a ballistic missile believed to be an Iskander-M model with a cluster warhead struck the suburbs, killing a 20-year-old man and injuring 19 others, including two children.

In the front-line Zaporizhzhia region, Governor Ivan Fedorov reported one civilian killed and three others injured after attacks targeted 18 settlements, damaging several homes and leaving nearly 60,000 people without electricity.

Scheduled rolling blackouts across Ukraine were later announced by national energy operator Ukrenergo, citing "massive Russian missile and drone attacks on energy facilities."

These developments underscored Moscow's intent to cripple Ukraine's energy grid as winter approaches.

Zelenskyy highlighted efforts to protect and strengthen Ukraine's energy infrastructure, noting "concrete agreements" with international partners including the United States, Norway, Germany, the Netherlands, Canada, the United Kingdom, Italy, Japan, Lithuania, Denmark, Sweden, Estonia, Spain, and the European Commission.

While fortifying defenses and power systems, Ukraine also carried out counterstrikes targeting Russian troops and infrastructure.

In response to Ukrainian actions, Russia's Ministry of Defence claimed its air defences intercepted 164 Ukrainian drones overnight, including 39 over the Black Sea and 26 over Crimea.

Meanwhile, Ukrainian military intelligence reported striking the Koltsevoy pipeline in Moscow region, a 400 km fuel supply line, destroying all three fuel lines near the Ramensky district.

Additionally, a Ukrainian drone reportedly hit the Russian town of Tuapse, damaging a tanker and an oil terminal pier.

The conflict remained intense around Pokrovsk, a strategic city in the Donetsk region, with Russia claiming to have killed several Ukrainian special forces troops landing by helicopter--a claim denied by Kyiv.

Russian media also reported cyberattacks by two pro-Russian hacker groups breaching six major Ukrainian insurance firms, stealing personal data of officials and millions of customers.

Concluding his remarks, Zelenskyy expressed gratitude for international solidarity, stating, "We are grateful to everyone standing with Ukraine!" (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)