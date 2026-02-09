Zelenskyy congratulate Japan PM Takaichi on election victory

Tokyo [Japan], February 9 (ANI): Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese on Sunday congratulated Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi on the Liberal Democratic Party's victory in the elections to Japan's House of Representatives.

In a post on X, Zelenskyy congratulated Takaichi on what he described as an important electoral win. "This is an important victory and an excellent result. Today, we all need strong leadership so that the world can return to stability and predictability - and, ultimately, to peace," he said.

Zelenskyy expressed appreciation for Japan's support to Ukraine, stating, "We value the fact that Japan is among those who provide principled support for the protection of our people, our lives, and Ukraine's independence."

He added that assistance from Japan has helped save "thousands upon thousands of lives" during Russia's war against Ukraine and noted Japan's participation in the Coalition of the Willing and its support in restoring Ukraine's energy sector. "We hope that together we can deliver even more results in the interests of our peoples," he said.

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese also extended his congratulations in a post on X, saying, "Congratulations Sanae Takaichi on your election win." Highlighting the close relationship between the two countries, Albanese said, "Australia and Japan's friendship has never been closer. I look forward to strengthening it and deepening ties between our countries."

Japan's ruling Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) won a two-thirds majority in the House of Representatives in Sunday's general election, handing Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi a decisive mandate to advance her conservative policy agenda, Kyodo News reported.

Crossing the two-thirds threshold of 310 seats in the 465-member lower house allows the LDP to pursue constitutional revision and pass legislation even if it is rejected by the upper House of Councillors, where the ruling coalition remains in a minority. The LDP is the first party in postwar Japan to achieve such a margin, according to Kyodo News.

The landslide result marks a sharp increase from the party's pre-election strength of 198 seats and was widely attributed to Takaichi's personal popularity. The LDP and its coalition partner, the Japan Innovation Party (JIP), will together command a dominant presence in the chamber, reinforcing Takaichi's position after she took office in October. (ANI)

