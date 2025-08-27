Zelenskyy counting on India’s role in ending Ukraine war

Amid the continuing war with Russia, Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Tuesday said Kyiv was counting on India’s contribution to global peace efforts, stressing that diplomacy was the only path to “dignity and lasting peace”.

“Now, as the entire world strives to end this horrible war with dignity and lasting peace, we count on India’s contribution. Every decision that strengthens diplomacy leads to better security not only in Europe, but also in the Indo-Pacific and beyond,” he said in a message posted on X.

His remarks came in response to PM Modi’s greetings on Ukraine’s Independence Day. In a letter, Modi said India had always stood for peace and that it remained committed to supporting “sincere efforts seeking an early and peaceful resolution of the conflict through dialogue and diplomacy”.