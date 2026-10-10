Zelenskyy expresses disappointment over US-Russia diesel deal, says it signals "attacks can continue"

Kyiv [Ukraine], October 10 (ANI): Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Saturday expressed disappointment over the US' diesel deal with Russia and asserted that Moscow relies on prolonged warfare, civilian terror, and infrastructure destruction, adding that the relief signals "the attacks can continue."

In a post on X, the Ukrainian president voiced criticism of US President Donald Trump's recent annoucement that Russia would immediately supply over 300,000 tonnes of diesel fuel to American and global markets, pointing to the latest wave of strikes against Ukrainian energy facilities through Russian jet-powered "Shaheds."

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"The meaning of allowing Russia to sell petroleum products was heard loudest right now in Kyiv, when, after numerous uses of jet-powered "Shaheds" against energy facilities, a ballistic missile attack also began. Some of the missiles were successfully shot down," he wrote.

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Zelenskyy claimed that Russia, through the continued attacks and the new deal with the US, is counting on dragging out the war, inflicting terror upon civilians, and devastating essential infrastructure. He claimed that Moscow will use "every additional billion dollars" earned from petroleum product exports to develop and boost their arsenal and deploy additional mercenaries to the front lines.

He asserted that the ongoing conflict will cease only after Russia stops finding any potential in dragging it.

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"This once again clearly demonstrates what Russia's true intentions are. They are counting on prolonging the war, terror against ordinary people, and the destruction of infrastructure. Every additional billion dollars they can earn from exports, they will spend precisely on this—on sourcing and importing critical components, equipment for weapons production, on enhancing "Shaheds" and manufacturing missiles, and on hiring even more mercenaries for the front lines. Russia's choice is war. And they will only be ready to end it when they sense that the potential to drag it out is diminishing," he added.

Especially criticising the proposed Russian oil and petroleum product supplies deal to the US, Zelenskyy said that it hints at the continuation of strikes rather than an end to the ongoing war. He called on partners including the US and Europe to support Ukraine and weaken Russia.

"Yesterday, unfortunately, there were entirely different signals for Russia—signals that it seems attacks can continue. And this needs to be corrected. Strong signals are needed from the United States, from Europe, from other partners. In support of Ukraine and to RESTRICT Russia's ability to wage war and terrorise people. Thank you to everyone who stands with Ukraine!" Zelenskyy emphasised.

Що означає дозвіл Росії продавати нафтопродукти, зараз найкраще було чутно в Києві, коли після численних застосувань реактивних «шахедів» проти енергетичних обʼєктів почалася ще й атака балістикою. Частину ракет вдалося збити. Це ще раз чітко демонструє, які справжні наміри у Росії. Вони розраховують на продовження війни, терор проти звичайних людей і знищення інфраструктури. Кожен додатковий мільярд доларів, які вони зможуть заробити на експорті, вони витратять саме на це – на пошук і завезення критичних компонентів, обладнання для виробництва зброї, на посилення «шахедів» і виробництво ракет та ще на додаткових найманців на фронт. Російський вибір – це війна. І вони будуть готові її припинити тільки тоді, коли відчують, що потенціал затягування війни скорочується. Вчора, на жаль, були зовсім інші сигнали для Росії – сигнали, що атакувати надалі начебто можна. І це потрібно виправляти. Потрібні сильні сигнали від Сполучених Штатів, від Європи, від інших партнерів. На підтримку України та на ОБМЕЖЕННЯ російської здатності воювати і тероризувати людей. Дякую всім, хто з Україною! — Volodymyr Zelenskyy / Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) October 10, 2026

On the other hand, Russian President Vladimir Putin has said that proposed Russian oil and petroleum product supplies to the United States and global markets would positively impact the global economy, following a telephone conversation with Trump on Friday, during which the two leaders also discussed Ukraine and Iran, according to the Russian Foreign Ministry.

"In discussing the global energy situation, Russia reaffirmed its readiness to supply oil and petroleum products to the US and global markets. I am confident that this will have a positive impact on the entire global economy," Putin said.

According to Russian presidential aide Yuri Ushakov, the leaders discussed preparations for major economic initiatives, including possible supplies of Russian petroleum products to the United States and global markets.

On Ukraine, Ushakov said Putin maintained that Kyiv's attempts to halt the advance of Russian troops along the entire line of contact through strikes deep inside Russia had no prospect of success.

"It was stressed that Kiev's attempts to halt the advance of Russian troops along the entire line of contact by striking deep inside our country have no prospect of success," Ushakov said. "Our Armed Forces hold the initiative across the entire front and are steadily advancing," he added, conveying Putin's position.

Ushakov said Putin's position on the goals and objectives of Russia's military operation remained unchanged, while Moscow continued to express readiness for a political and diplomatic settlement aimed at achieving "a lasting, sustainable peace".

He said the leaders had previously discussed the possibility of resuming trilateral talks involving the United States and Ukraine immediately after the State Duma elections. However, Ushakov claimed that Ukrainian drone strikes on Moscow, other cities and polling stations on the main voting day had prevented an immediate resumption of negotiations.

Meanwhile, Trump on Friday (local time) hailed the diesel deal with Russia as a "big deal", thanking Putin for agreeing to supply "massive amounts" of diesel to the United States.

"I think you heard about the oil deal with Russia. That is a big deal. That is massive amounts of oil coming into our country. I want to thank President Putin. We have massive amounts of oil coming into our country, and it is diesel, which is what we want," Trump told reporters outside the White House before departing for Syracuse, New York, for the midterm election campaign.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump said Russia would immediately supply more than 300,000 tonnes of diesel fuel, followed by another 500,000 tonnes during November and 1 million tonnes immediately thereafter. He said a further 3 million tonnes would follow within a short period, depending on the condition of Russia's diesel refineries. (ANI)

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