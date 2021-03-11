Zelenskyy ignored US info on Russian attack, says Biden

Los Angeles, June 11
President Joe Biden, speaking to donors at a Democratic fundraiser here, said President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy “didn't want to hear it” when US intelligence gathered information that Russia was preparing to invade.
The remarks came as Biden was talking about his work to rally and solidify support for Ukraine as the war continues into its fourth month.
“Nothing like this has happened since World War II. I know a lot of people thought I was maybe exaggerating. But I knew we had data to sustain he (Russian President Vladimir Putin) was going to go in, off the border. There was no doubt,” Biden said.
“And Zelenskyy didn't want to hear it.” Although Zelenskyy has inspired people with his leadership during the war, his preparation for the invasion — or lack thereof — has remained a controversial issue. — Reuters
Cholera outbreak in Mariupol
Kyiv: Ukraine pleaded to Western countries for faster deliveries of weapons as better-armed Russian forces pounded the east of the country, and for humanitarian support to combat growing outbreaks of cholera. The mayor of Mariupol, a city reduced to ruins by a Russian siege, said sanitation systems were broken and corpses were rotting in the streets. Reuters
