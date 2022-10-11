Zelenskyy joins G7 leaders’ meeting, White House says

Washington, October 11
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy joined U.S. President Joe Biden and other G7 leaders for their virtual meeting on Tuesday, the White House said as Kyiv seeks additional air defense weapons following Moscow’s escalating missile attacks.
The call began at 8:09 a.m. (1309 GMT), the White House said. Reuters
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
EC allots ‘two swords and a shield’ as poll symbol to Shinde faction of Shiv Sena
Shinde’s faction called ‘Balasahebanchi Shiv Sena’ will be a...
In UNGA, India votes to reject Russia's demand for secret ballot on draft resolution on Ukraine
MEA had justified similar UNSC vote against Russia as 'proce...
Samajwadi Party patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav cremated in UP’s Saifai; Rajnath Singh, Sharad Pawar among leaders who pay last respect
Actor and Samajwadi Party MP Jaya Bachchan also marked her p...
Amid ‘rift’ with Bhagwant Mann-led AAP govt, Punjab Governor turns down BFUHS Vice-Chancellor’s appointment
Returned the file by asking the government to send a panel o...
‘Mahakal Lok’ corridor: PM Modi performs puja at Lord Mahakal temple in Ujjain
He was accompanied by Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj ...