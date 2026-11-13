Zelenskyy meets Witkoff, Kushner in Ireland; announces major prisoner exchange, greater European role in Ukraine peace talks

Dublin [Ireland], November 13 (ANI): Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy met US President Donald Trump's Special Envoy Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner in Ireland following their talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow, with discussions focusing on a major prisoner exchange, greater European participation in peace negotiations and further diplomatic engagements to end the Ukraine conflict.

Announcing the meeting in a post on X, Zelenskyy said the discussions had resulted in three key outcomes, including preparations for what could become the largest prisoner exchange since the beginning of the war.

"First, a humanitarian outcome – prisoners will be released, and we are counting on the largest prisoner exchange since the start of this war," Zelenskyy said.

He also highlighted the need for European representatives to play a more active role in the diplomatic process, stressing that Ukraine wanted Europe to have an equal position at the negotiating table.

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"The second outcome – we are involving European representatives even more actively in diplomacy so that they can have an equal seat at the negotiating table. Ukraine always defends the interests of all of Europe," he said.

Zelenskyy further indicated that additional multilateral meetings were being prepared, underlining Kyiv's commitment to continuing diplomatic efforts.

"Third, we are also preparing further multilateral meetings. Diplomacy will remain active," he added.

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The meeting in Ireland followed discussions between Witkoff, Kushner and Putin at the Kremlin in Moscow, where the US envoys reviewed the latest developments in negotiations involving Russia, Ukraine and the United States.

The Moscow meeting came after two days of trilateral negotiations in Abu Dhabi, which concluded without a breakthrough but saw progress on several issues, including preparations for a prisoner exchange.

Speaking to CNN at Vnukovo Airport before leaving Moscow, Witkoff expressed optimism over the discussions and confirmed that trilateral negotiations had resumed.

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"I think progress was made. I think it was made earlier today," Witkoff told CNN.

"People didn't think that we were going to restart trilateral. We've restarted it. We've set a new meeting," he added, describing the development as consistent with Trump's efforts to advance a negotiated settlement.

Witkoff also stressed the importance of involving European countries in the diplomatic process, saying, "They're our partners, and it's important for them to be involved."

Kushner, meanwhile, described the Moscow discussions as comprehensive and said they could help shape the next round of multilateral negotiations.

"I think overall, (we've had) very fulsome and detailed discussions on all the topics, which I think will inform hopefully the next multilateral discussions," he said.

According to a statement issued by the Kremlin, Putin thanked the US envoys for their efforts and asked them to convey his gratitude to Trump for facilitating contacts with the Ukrainian side. He also highlighted progress on humanitarian cooperation, particularly the exchange of detainees.

During the meeting, Witkoff told Putin that Trump considered ending the conflict as quickly as possible a priority.

"President Trump, of course, supports what we are sharing with you here today. He believes, and asked us to convey to you, that it is crucial to end this conflict as quickly as possible," Witkoff said, according to the Kremlin statement.

However, major differences remain over territorial arrangements and future security guarantees. During the Kremlin discussions, Putin reiterated Moscow's opposition to the deployment of foreign troops on Ukrainian territory following a potential peace agreement.

"The presence of any foreign troops on Ukrainian territory is absolutely unacceptable to us," Putin said.

Russian Presidential Aide Yuri Ushakov also confirmed that trilateral negotiations involving Russia, Ukraine and the United States would continue, while appearing to question the prospect of European representatives joining the negotiating table.

"They are making every effort to get involved in the negotiations, but, as our president has said, they need to decide whether they want peace or a continuation of the war. So far, all their practical actions point precisely to the latter," Ushakov said, as quoted by CNN.

The Abu Dhabi discussions were the first trilateral negotiations of their kind since February and ended without a clear resolution, although Kyiv acknowledged progress on certain issues.

Concluding his message, Zelenskyy thanked the US envoys for their engagement and Ireland for hosting the discussions alongside the European Political Community Summit.

"Thank you to everyone who supports Ukraine. Thank you, Steve and Jared, for the intensive communication. Thank you to Ireland for the excellent organization of the European Political Community Summit and for hosting our negotiations today. Glory to Ukraine!" he said. (ANI)

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