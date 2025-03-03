London [UK], March 3 (ANI): Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy expressed strong appreciation for the support Ukraine has received during a European leaders summit in London on Sunday (local time) focused on Ukraine's future and its relationship with Europe.

In a post on X, he emphasised the united stance Europe has taken in supporting Ukraine's independence and security.

"The summit in London was dedicated to Ukraine and our shared European future. We feel strong support for Ukraine, for our people - both soldiers and civilians, and our independence," he wrote on X.

Zelenskyy further highlighted the high level of unity within Europe, noting that it had not been seen in a long time.

"Together, we are working in Europe to establish a solid foundation for cooperation with the United States in pursuit of true peace and guaranteed security. Europe's unity is at an exceptionally high level, one that has not been seen in a long time. We are discussing with our partners security guarantees and the conditions for a just peace for Ukraine," he said.

"A series of important meetings and decisions are being prepared for the near future," Zelenskyy added, expressing gratitude to the global community for their efforts in supporting a stable and guaranteed peace for Ukraine.

"I am grateful to all our friends and partners for their efforts in bringing about a stable and guaranteed peace in Ukraine. Joint strength can protect our future," he said.

During the summit, UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer said, "This is not a moment for more talk. It's time to act," after a monumental day of diplomacy in London, which saw leaders on the continent attempt to forge a path towards a ceasefire in Ukraine, CNN reported.

The urgency of the summit in London's ornate Lancaster House was heightened after US President Donald Trump chastised Zelensky in the Oval Office, appalling the West and delighting Moscow in the process. Zelensky and an ensemble of European leaders were in attendance, at a moment of intense anxiety in the conflict.

According to CNN, Starmer told reporters he was working with France and a small number of other nations to craft a plan to stop the fighting, which would then be presented to the US. (ANI)

