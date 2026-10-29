Zelenskyy says 13 killed in Russian strike on Dnipro; urges tougher western sanctions on Moscow

Kyiv [Ukraine], October 29 (ANI): At least 13 people have been confirmed dead and 10 others injured following a Russian drone attack on a railway station in Dnipro, prompting Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to issue an urgent appeal to Western allies for immediate and decisive sanctions against Moscow.

In a post on X, following the attack, Zelenskyy revealed that the Russian drone hit a crowded platform where both a local commuter train and a scheduled passenger train were parked. Emergency services are currently on-site managing the fallout from what he described as a "horrific" strike on civilians.

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Extending his condolences to the victims' families, the Ukrainian president questioned the wisdom of recent international moves easing financial pressures on Moscow.

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"A horrific Russian strike on the railway station in Dnipro. The Russians launched a drone attack on a platform where an ordinary commuter train and a scheduled passenger train were standing. Unfortunately, 13 people have been confirmed killed as of now. My condolences to their families and loved ones. Ten more people were injured. All necessary emergency services are working at the scene," Zelenskyy wrote.

“Just how many terrorist strikes has Russia carried out against our people since sanctions were lifted on certain Russian oligarchs and the Russian energy sector, rather than de-escalating?” he added.

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Calling for an immediate crackdown, Zelenskyy urged the European Union, the United States, and the G7 to act firmly against Russia’s military apparatus.

"This is precisely why Ukraine has always said that just and decisive action by America and Europe is needed in response to Russian escalation – sanctions against Moscow and its war machine must not be eased for as long as this Russian war continues. It is time for new, stronger sanctions steps by the EU, the United States, and the G7. I thank everyone who is ready to help in this way," the Ukrainian President wrote.

A horrific Russian strike on the railway station in Dnipro. The Russians launched a drone attack on a platform where an ordinary commuter train and a scheduled passenger train were standing. Unfortunately, 13 people have been confirmed killed as of now. My condolences to their families and loved ones. Ten more people were injured. All necessary emergency services are working at the scene. Just how many terrorist strikes has Russia carried out against our people since sanctions were lifted on certain Russian oligarchs and the Russian energy sector, rather than de-escalating? This is precisely why Ukraine has always said that just and decisive action by America and Europe is needed in response to Russian escalation – sanctions against Moscow and its war machine must not be eased for as long as this Russian war continues. It is time for new, stronger sanctions steps by the EU, the United States, and the G7. I thank everyone who is ready to help in this way. — Volodymyr Zelenskyy / Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) October 29, 2026

The strikes come just days after US First Lady Melania Trump announced that a ceasefire between Russia and Ukraine has taken effect beyond Oleshky two days ahead of schedule, with the move aimed at protecting civilians and facilitating the delivery of critical humanitarian aid to the conflict-affected area.

In a post on X, Melania said, “THE CEASEFIRE HAS COMMENCED. The ceasefire between Ukraine and Russia took effect at 4:00 am Moscow time on October 27, 2026. Timing was accelerated two days ahead of schedule to protect the safety of civilians and to facilitate the delivery of critical humanitarian aid. The ceasefire’s geographic area has expanded beyond Oleshky, within the Kherson Region, to provide safe passage for the humanitarian convoys. General Valery Vasilyevich, Joint Chief of the General Staff of the Russian Armed Forces, has confirmed.”

Meanwhile, on Wednesday, Zelenskyy addressed the relationship between Kyiv and Washington regarding strategies to end "Russia’s invasion", emphasising that while he shares US President Donald Trump's goal of ending the conflict, the two leaders favour different tools to achieve peace.

Highlighting Ukraine’s unique historical perspective, Zelenskyy argued that his background gives him a clearer understanding of the Kremlin and the psychological factors driving Russian leadership.

"President Trump and I are on the same side when we speak about ending Russia’s war, but we see different instruments for achieving that goal. My philosophy is that Putin is a deeply Soviet person, both in his reality and mentality. We know it because my generation was born in the Soviet Union. When Putin is lying, we feel it. We were neighbours with the Russians for so many years. That's why I think we understand the Russians more clearly than the United States," Zelenskyy stated in an interview with the Sun.

Zelenskyy drew a line between Washington’s global security perspective and Ukraine's direct experience with Russian society and state control.

"The United States, considering global security, can discuss different topics with the Russians," Zelenskyy explained. "But we understand the mentality of both Putin and the Russian people, their soldiers and civilians. When they are ready to do something, and when they fear Putin because they know they can be imprisoned. If they don’t go and kill Ukrainians, Putin will sanction them in his own way."

Addressing the broader diplomatic dynamic with Washington, Zelenskyy noted that while key support remains in place, differences in strategy are inevitable.

"Therefore, President Trump supported us on some topics, while on others we have different views," Zelenskyy observed. (ANI)

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