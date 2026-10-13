Zelenskyy says "Russia did not heed American President" after Moscow launches fresh strikes on critical infrastructure

Kyiv [Ukraine], October 13 (ANI): Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Tuesday accused Russia of ignoring the call by the US President Donald Trump's callfor an energy ceasefire, after Moscow launched heavy attacks across Ukraine despite Kyiv honouring a pause on targeting Russian energy assets.

"Ukraine has not carried out strikes on Russian oil refineries or the energy sector in general for the two days since the American President announced an energy ceasefire. But Russia did not heed the American President," Zelenskyy wrote in a post on X.

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According to the Ukrainian President, Russian forces launched over a hundred weapons, including jet-powered drones, loitering munitions, and ballistic missiles, from last evening through today. While Ukrainian forces intercepted a significant portion of these strike assets, several hit civilian and critical infrastructure across 19 Ukrainian regions in just two days.

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The attacks caused widespread damage and heavy civilian casualties. In Kharkiv, he said that an ordinary residential building was destroyed, leaving four people dead and triggering an all-night rescue operation under the rubble. A single evening of strikes in Kharkiv left 41 people injured.

In Kyiv, he said that a "particularly vile" ballistic missile strike targeted civilian infrastructure with five missiles.

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Zelenskyy highlighted the lack of early warnings from partners as a critical shortfall. "Unfortunately, we received no early warning from our partners about this strike," he said. "Intelligence on Russian ballistic missile launches helps save lives, and this is one of the most critical issues. This is precisely what helps prevent people from being killed – when there is an early warning about ballistic missiles."

Zelenskyy stressed that Russia's ongoing strikes send "an absolutely clear signal that they have no intention of refraining from strikes on Ukraine."

Reiterating Kyiv’s stance on negotiations, Zelenskyy noted, "Our position remains unchanged: Ukraine is ready for reciprocal steps toward de-escalation, and effective pressure on Russia is needed to make de-escalation happen. Wars end when the aggressor realises that it cannot prolong the war."

He urged international partners to maintain firm support for Ukraine rather than weakening it. "Global pressure on Russia contributes to exactly that – bringing peace closer," Zelenskyy added. "But direct or indirect support for Russia, slowing down assistance to Ukraine, and making it harder to protect lives against ballistic missiles will certainly not help bring peace. Everyone needs peace. A strong America, a strong Europe, and strong partners are needed."

Since last evening and up to now, the Russians have attacked Ukraine with more than a hundred different weapons – jet-powered drones, loitering munitions, and ballistic missiles. A significant portion of these strike assets were shot down. But unfortunately, not all of them. An ordinary residential building was destroyed in Kharkiv; the rescue operation continued virtually all night as first responders searched for people under the rubble. Four people were killed in this strike on the building in Kharkiv. My condolences to all their families and loved ones. In Kharkiv alone, 41 people were injured in just one evening. There was also a particularly vile ballistic missile strike on Kyiv – five missiles that hit civilian infrastructure. Unfortunately, we received no early warning from our partners about this strike. Intelligence on Russian ballistic missile launches helps save lives, and this is one of the most critical issues. This is precisely what helps prevent people from being killed – when there is an early warning about ballistic missiles. Ukraine has not carried out strikes on Russian oil refineries or the energy sector in general for the two days since the American President announced an energy ceasefire. But Russia did not heed the American President. During this time, the Russians have attacked both our energy facilities and our critical infrastructure, sending absolutely clear signals that they have no intention of refraining from strikes on Ukraine. Nineteen regions of our country have come under attack in these two days alone. Our position remains unchanged: Ukraine is ready for reciprocal steps toward de-escalation, and effective pressure on Russia is needed to make de-escalation happen. Wars end when the aggressor realizes that it cannot prolong the war. Global pressure on Russia contributes to exactly that – bringing peace closer. But direct or indirect support for Russia, slowing down assistance to Ukraine, and making it harder to protect lives against ballistic missiles will certainly not help bring peace. Everyone needs peace. A strong America, a strong Europe, and strong partners are needed. Thank you to everyone who is truly helping! — Volodymyr Zelenskyy / Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) October 13, 2026

The Ukrainian President's remarks follow Trump's claims that Russian President Vladimir Putin wants to reach a deal to end the Russia-Ukraine war more than Zelenskyy, while reiterating that both leaders must come together to end the conflict amid questions over alleged violations of the proposed energy ceasefire.

Speaking to reporters on Monday (local time) before he travelled to Ohio for a midterm election campaign rally, Trump said he would examine reports on whether Russia had violated the ceasefire, while stressing that both sides had suffered heavy casualties.

“I'm not sure about that, and we'll take a look. But all I know is that Zelensky and Putin have to get together and end that ridiculous war. This month they lost 32,000 people in that war, and it's ridiculous. So they have to get together and get it done,” Trump said.

Asked about reports of Russian strikes despite the ceasefire, Trump said, “Well, I'll have to look at it and see because there's been violations on both sides.”

When a reporter pointed out that Russia and Ukraine had not both confirmed an agreement to a ceasefire, Trump responded, “Well, they agreed. You know why? Because I said you agree. That's why. They agreed because I said they agreed. And that thing has to get settled.”

“The war is a disaster. Did you see the numbers that just came out this month? 32,000 mostly soldiers were killed, young people. 32,000 killed. That war has to be over with,” he added.

On Zelenskyy's position regarding the energy ceasefire and the absence of a public response from Putin, Trump said he believed both leaders supported the proposal and wanted to reach an agreement.

“I think they both support it. I think they want to make a deal, but they don't know how, but we're going to get them to make a deal,” Trump said.

Asked whether he saw Putin's willingness to negotiate despite continued Russian strikes on Ukraine, Trump said, “I think they're going to make a deal. I think actually Putin wants to make a deal more than Zelensky.”

Trump also defended his decision to allow Russian diesel supplies amid criticism from Republicans, arguing that the arrangement was intended to benefit the wider international market and that restricting supplies could have far-reaching consequences.

Trump, earlier, said Russia would supply more than 300,000 tonnes of diesel fuel, followed by another 500,000 tonnes during November and one million tonnes immediately thereafter, with a further three million tonnes expected within a short period depending on the condition of Russian diesel refineries.

Russian President Vladimir Putin had also said that proposed Russian oil and petroleum product supplies to the United States and global markets would positively affect the global economy. According to the Russian Foreign Ministry, the issue was discussed during a telephone conversation between Putin and Trump on Friday, which also covered Ukraine and Iran. (ANI)

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