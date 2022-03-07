Lviv, March 7
As Russian forces increased their shelling of Ukraine, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy appealed to the West to strengthen sanctions.
In a video statement on Sunday evening, Zelenskyy heaped criticism on Western leaders for not responding to the Russian Defense Ministry's announcement that it would strike Ukraine's military-industrial complex, while telling employees of these defence plants not to go to work.
“I didn't hear even a single world leader react to this,” Zelenskyy said. “The audacity of the aggressor is a clear signal to the West that the sanctions imposed on Russia are not sufficient.”
Zelenskyy called for organising a “tribunal” to bring to justice those who order and carry out such crimes.
“Think about the sense of impunity of the occupiers that they can announce such planned atrocities,” he said.
The Russian Defence Ministry announced on Sunday that its forces intended to strike Ukraine's military-industrial complex with what it said were precision weapons.
“We urge all personnel of Ukrainian defence industry plants...to leave the territory of their enterprises,” ministry spokesman Igor Konashenkov said in a statement carried by the state news agency Tass.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top Stories
Russia-Ukraine War LIVE updates: PM Modi to speak with Ukrainian President Zelenskyy
Modi's expected talk with Zelenskyy comes amid India's all-o...
UP Elections 2022 LIVE updates: 8.5 per cent polling in first two hours of voting in last phase
Prime Minister Narendra Modi's parliamentary segment Varanas...
Nelson Mandela Foundation redflags racism against students stranded in Ukraine
In Sumy, 1,700 Indians & Africans await evacuation
Pakistan PM Imran Khan slams West's pressure over Ukraine, asks: ‘Did you write to India?’
In western envoys' joint letter on Russia, says ‘are we your...
Zelenskyy says Russia sanctions not sufficient
Heaps criticism on Western leaders for not responding to the...