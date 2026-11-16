Kyiv [Ukraine], November 16 (ANI): Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Sunday (local time) claimed that Russia suffered more than 50,000 casualties, including killed and wounded personnel, in October, while Ukrainian forces have disabled more than 55 per cent of Russia's oil refining capacity amid the ongoing conflict.

In a post on X, Zelenskyy described the Ukrainian strikes as a response to Moscow's refusal to de-escalate the conflict and its continued attacks on Ukraine's energy infrastructure.

"In October, Russia suffered more than 50,000 casualties – killed and wounded. And as of today, we have disabled more than 55% of Russia’s oil refining capacity. This is our justified response to Russia’s refusal to de-escalate and its strikes on Ukraine's energy infrastructure," Zelenskyy said.

In an earlier post, the Ukrainian President said Russia had intensified its aerial attacks, using more than 2,300 attack drones, 1,590 aerial bombs and 15 missiles of various types against Ukraine over the past week alone.

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Zelenskyy said Russian forces had targeted energy infrastructure in Zaporizhzhia and the Sumy, Odesa, Zhytomyr and Kirovohrad regions, while railway infrastructure in the Dnipro, Kharkiv and Zaporizhzhia regions also came under attack. He added that strikes were also carried out in the Donetsk and Kyiv regions, leaving 16 people injured.

Highlighting the challenges in countering Russian drone attacks, Zelenskyy alleged that Russian forces were targeting substations with Shahed drones and said restrictions on the operating speed of Starshield terminals along the frontline and in temporarily occupied territories were affecting Ukraine's interceptor drone operations.

"Our interceptor drones lose connection with their operators at a speed of 161 kilometers per hour (100 miles per hour) and simply cannot catch up with Russian jet-powered 'shaheds'," he said, calling for the restrictions to be lifted.

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Zelenskyy said the protection of lives and Ukraine's energy infrastructure ahead of winter depended on resolving the issue, adding that teams from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Ministry of Defence and Presidential Office had been instructed to coordinate closely with the American side and SpaceX.

The latest statements come amid renewed diplomatic efforts to find a resolution to the Russia-Ukraine conflict, including recent trilateral negotiations involving Russia, Ukraine and the United States in Abu Dhabi.

The talks concluded without a breakthrough on ending the conflict but resulted in a prisoner exchange.

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Discussions between US envoys Jared Kushner and Steve Witkoff and Zelenskyy also took place in Ireland, after the former two met Russian President Vladimir Putin at the Kremlin in Moscow.

The discussions with the Ukrainian President focused on humanitarian issues, greater European participation in peace negotiations and further diplomatic engagements.

Following the Ireland meeting, Zelenskyy said the discussions had produced three key outcomes, including preparations for what could become the largest prisoner exchange since the beginning of the conflict.

He also emphasised the importance of European participation in the diplomatic process, calling for European representatives to have an equal role in decisions concerning the continent's security.

European involvement in the peace process has also gained momentum, with leaders agreeing to send representatives from the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Italy and Poland to participate in future peace discussions.

The five countries have also indicated their readiness to contribute troops as part of a proposed "coalition of the willing" to help secure Ukraine in the event of a ceasefire.

Meanwhile, Russian President Vladimir Putin has reiterated Moscow's opposition to the deployment of foreign troops on Ukrainian territory following a potential peace agreement.

"The presence of any foreign troops on Ukrainian territory is absolutely unacceptable to us," Putin said.

Despite renewed diplomatic engagement and discussions on security guarantees, territorial arrangements and the future security framework remain among the issues confronting efforts to reach a peace agreement. (ANI)

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