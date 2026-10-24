Zelenskyy says Starlink and Starshield operations restored, thanks US for support

Kyiv [Ukraine], October 24 (ANI): Operational speeds for Starlink and Starshield satellite communication networks have been restored to levels seen prior to recent restrictions, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced on Saturday.

In a video message posted on X, President Zelenskyy highlighted the critical role of the satellite service in supporting Ukraine's defence capabilities along the front lines and countering aerial strikes.

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"The most important thing today is that Starlink and Starshield operations have been restored to the speeds we had before all the restrictions," President Zelenskyy stated. "The speeds are now where they need to be. The restoration began overnight, and by this morning, speeds were already sufficient to use this communication service."

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Zelenskyy confirmed that Ukraine’s Defence Minister delivered a report following diagnostic tests, confirming that both Starlink and Starshield are fully operational.

Expressing gratitude to international partners and US leadership, including President Donald Trump for taking the issue seriously, Zelenskyy emphasised the operational necessity of the satellite systems for frontline logistics and for defending the country against jet-powered "shahed" drones.

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"This morning, Ukraine's Defence Minister delivered a report. We ran tests: Starlink and Starshield are working. I thank all Americans and all our partners who took this seriously and truly helped us. I thank members of Congress, senators, all the media, the State Department, and the President," Zelenskyy expressed.

"I want to thank everyone who helped us restore Starlink and Starshield operations, supported Ukraine's communication on this issue, and made it possible to return to normal conditions. This really matters: for our frontline logistics, for defending Ukraine against jet-powered 'shaheds,'" he added.

In the same address, Zelenskyy urged international partners to fulfil pending military assistance commitments, particularly regarding surface-to-air defence systems.

"Protecting lives matters. We continue communicating with partners to restore other levels of our cooperation with America as well. It is very important that deliveries of air defense interceptors resume – interceptors against Russian ballistic missiles. There are packages we are still waiting for. Both American packages and those from European partners. Packages for which political decisions have already been made," he emphasised.

Diplomatically, Ukraine is preparing for upcoming meetings in Europe with American presidential envoys and European partners to ensure Europe remains an integral part of the diplomatic process, with negotiations expected to continue next week.

"We are preparing meetings in Europe with envoys of the American President, as well as with our European partners – Europe must be part of the diplomatic process. Ukraine always involves Europe, and we expect diplomatic efforts to continue next week," he announced.

On the humanitarian front, Zelenskyy highlighted ongoing American-mediated arrangements to unblock access to the temporarily occupied city of Oleshky in the Kherson region, where Russian forces have heavily mined roads, in an effort to bring in essential food and medicine and allow civilians to leave the combat zone.

"There is also an arrangement regarding Oleshky that should be implemented soon – to unblock access to the city. In the occupied part, the temporarily occupied part, of our Kherson region, the Russians have mined the roads, making the situation dire, extremely dire. We hope this humanitarian operation can be carried out – access to Oleshky can be unblocked, food and medicine can be brought in, and people can leave this combat zone. We have been negotiating this for some time and at various levels. Ukraine will do its part. We count on American mediation to work," Zelenskyy stated.

Addressing domestic security and infrastructure, Zelenskyy noted recent meetings focused on capital and regional resilience ahead of the winter season.

"There were further meetings on the situation in our regions and in the capital. Administrative matters here in our capital regarding the resilience plan, preparations for winter, and the protection of people and infrastructure. There will also be changes in some regions," he added.

Concluding his address, Zelenskyy reported on administrative preparations for winter resilience and infrastructure protection, while praising Ukrainian forces for recent precision strikes against Russian manufacturing facilities that support Moscow's war effort, framing the long-range capabilities as a necessary response to achieve peace.

"And, of course, I want to thank our warriors for their precision. Ukraine's long-range capabilities have delivered results once again – we have applied sanctions on Russian production facilities that serve the war effort. This is our entirely justified response to what Russia is doing against Ukraine. Russia must end this war of its own making, and there must be no alternative to peace. I thank everyone who stands with us, with Ukraine, who stands with our people! Glory to Ukraine!" Zelenskyy concluded.

The most important thing today is that Starlink and Starshield operations have been restored to the speeds we had before the restrictions. The speeds are now where they need to be. The restoration began overnight, and by this morning, speeds were already sufficient. This matters: for our frontline logistics, for defending Ukraine against jet-powered “shaheds.” I thank all Americans and all our partners who took this seriously and truly helped – members of Congress, senators, all the media, the State Department, and the President. Protecting lives matters. — Volodymyr Zelenskyy / Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) October 24, 2026

This comes a day after The New York Times reported that US President Trump had called SpaceX CEO Elon Musk last week and asked him to restore Ukraine’s full access to the Starshield satellite communications network.

Citing sources the report said that the call came after Ukrainian officials reported that they were encountering new limits on their ability to operate military drones.

Earlier on October 21, the Wall Street Journal reported that Musk had directed an intentional slowdown of Ukraine's essential military Starlink network, sparking widespread alarm in Kyiv and leaving the Trump administration bewildered.

However, Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth denied that the United States ordered any reductions or restrictions to the military-grade Starshield satellite network relied upon by Ukraine, addressing questions regarding whether the service has been scaled back on the battlefield.

Clarifying Washington's position during a gaggle with the press, Hegseth emphasised that the US military has not instructed any changes to the satellite service.

"We haven't pulled anything back," Hegseth said. "Nothing's changed from our view. We haven't made any directives or anything like that. And we wish the Ukrainians obviously success."

Hegseth indicated that any operational changes or performance adjustments to the communications system would fall under the satellite provider's contractual terms.

"There are terms of service that ultimately need to be complied with," Hegseth added, noting that "that's where Starlink has the option to make those decisions."

A similar clarification was voiced by US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, who also refuted Washington’s involvement in the reported disruption of Starlink connectivity in Ukraine amid the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war. Rubio explained that Starlink is a commercial product and is not operated by the White House.

Addressing the reports of Starshield disruptions, he said that Ukraine currently does not have access to the defence product.

Starshield is controlled by the US government, and Starlink is a commercial service operated by Elon Musk’s SpaceX. Ukraine's military operations have been affected by restrictions on satellite communications services, with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy raising concerns over disruptions to Starlink connectivity. (ANI)

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