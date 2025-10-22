Zelenskyy says Trump's call to freeze current frontlines is 'good compromise'
Condemns a Russian drone strike on a kindergarten
Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on Wednesday that US President Donald Trump's call for Ukraine and Russia to stop at the current frontlines was "a good compromise".
But Zelenskyy, who is visiting Nordic countries, said he doubted that Russian President Vladimir Putin would support it.
Meanwhile, he condemned a Russian drone strike on a kindergarten in Kharkiv. In a post on X, he said there was no justification for a drone strike on a kindergarten. “Clearly, Russia is growing more brazen,” he stated.
A Russian drone strike hit a kindergarten in Kharkiv – after a massive attack overnight. Unfortunately, one person has been killed – my condolences to the bereaved family. As of now, seven people have been injured and are receiving medical care. All the children have been… pic.twitter.com/J6PGx0u7ZZ
— Volodymyr Zelenskyy / Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) October 22, 2025
