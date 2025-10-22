DT
Home / World / Zelenskyy says Trump's call to freeze current frontlines is 'good compromise'

Zelenskyy says Trump's call to freeze current frontlines is 'good compromise'

Condemns a Russian drone strike on a kindergarten

Reuters
Kyiv, Updated At : 03:35 PM Oct 22, 2025 IST
Norway's Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Store walks with Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Gardermoen, Norway, on Wednesday. Reuters photo
Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on Wednesday that US President Donald Trump's call for Ukraine and Russia to stop at the current frontlines was "a good compromise".

But Zelenskyy, who is visiting Nordic countries, said he doubted that Russian President Vladimir Putin would support it.

Meanwhile, he condemned a Russian drone strike on a kindergarten in Kharkiv. In a post on X, he said there was no justification for a drone strike on a kindergarten. “Clearly, Russia is growing more brazen,” he stated.

