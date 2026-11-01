Zelenskyy says Ukraine targeted Russian defence enterprise in Rostov

Kyiv [Ukraine], November 1 (ANI): Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Sunday stated that Kyiv targeted the Rostov region in Russia, hitting a Russian defence enterprise amid the ongoing conflict between the two nations.

Zelenskyy wrote on X, “Our long-range sanctions have targeted the Rostov region. The Kamensky Combine, a Russian defence industry enterprise involved in missile production, was hit. A Pantsir-S2 system and a command and staff vehicle of the S-400 Triumf system were also hit. The total value of the air defence assets struck is around USD 70 million.”

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“I thank the warriors of the Security Service of Ukraine @ServiceSsu and other units of the Defence Forces for their accuracy! We are justly defending ourselves against Russian aggression and doing everything to reduce Russia’s capability to continue it,” the post read.

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In a separate post, he also claimed that Ukraine’s energy infrastructure was hit by Russian attacks in four regions, including Dnipro, Vinnytsia, Zhytomyr, and Khmelnytskyi.

He said that Russia has launched 1,940 attack drones, more than 1,580 guided aerial bombs, and 44 missiles of various types against Ukraine.

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The Ukrainian President posted, “Overnight alone, our energy infrastructure came under Russian attack in four regions: Dnipro, Vinnytsia, Zhytomyr, and Khmelnytskyi. Substations, transformers, and power lines that supply electricity to our people’s homes were targeted. Repair crews are working everywhere. As of now, hundreds of thousands of families remain without power. Massive Russian attacks on Ukraine’s other critical infrastructure are also continuing unabated.”

“This past week Russia has launched 1,940 attack drones, more than 1,580 guided aerial bombs, and 44 missiles of various types against Ukraine, including 36 ballistic missiles. The intensity of the strikes is extremely high, and the Russians are trying to take maximum advantage of the shortage of ballistic missile interceptors,” he added.

He urged Ukrainian allies in Europe to fast-track deliveries of the additional packages.

“Every day, we communicate our need for Patriot missiles to America, Europe, and other partners who can help. And this month, the United States and European countries made new decisions on additional packages for Ukraine. But these deliveries cannot take years. Russia is destroying infrastructure and killing our people right now, and it is betting on ballistic missiles this winter. Accordingly, decisions on air defense must also be implemented now. I thank everyone who supports the defence of Ukrainian skies,” he wrote.

From the US, Kyiv is set to receive 500 PAC-3 interceptors.

Meanwhile, amid the attempts at negotiations, Kremlin aide Yury Ushakov said that Russian President Vladimir Putin has never refused to speak with Zelenskyy.

When asked whether Putin would answer if Zelensky called, the aide told Russian outlet Vesti, "I think he would answer, of course. Putin has never refused to talk."

"He (Zelenskyy) is sending signals through various sources. If he really wants to negotiate, he is free to come (to Moscow)," he added. (ANI)

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