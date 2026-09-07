Zelenskyy says Ukrainian forces hit Russian oil facilities, drone launch site

Kyiv [Ukraine], September 7 (ANI): Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Monday said Ukrainian forces had struck Russian oil-processing facilities, a site used to store and launch attack drones and a target in the Black Sea in response to Russian strikes on Ukraine.

Zelenskyy, in a post on X, said that Ukrainian forces had struck an oil refinery in Russia's Ryazan region, while long-range capabilities were used against oil-processing facilities in the Perm region and Tatarstan.

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He said, "Our warriors continue responding justly to Russian strikes on Ukraine. An oil refinery was hit in the Ryazan region. Our long-range capabilities were used against oil-processing facilities in the Perm region and Tatarstan and against a site used to store and launch attack drones in the Kursk region. A target was also hit in the Black Sea. I thank every one of our units for their precision!"

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The Ukrainian claims came as Russia continued strikes on Ukrainian port infrastructure and vessels, according to Russian state news agency TASS, citing the Russian Defence Ministry.

TASS reported that Russian strike drones hit the Mavka dry cargo vessel, which was carrying military equipment, at the port of Chernomorsk on Sunday evening.

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According to TASS, Russian forces on the morning of September 7 (Monday) also struck a production and loading complex at the port of Izmail that the Russian Defence Ministry claimed was being used to unload military cargo delivered to Ukraine by Western countries from vessels.

TASS further reported that a patrol boat used to escort vessels carrying military cargo was struck in the Black Sea.

The Russian Defence Ministry had earlier said on September 6 that its forces struck two logistics centres in Ukraine's Odesa region using Geran-4 seeker drones, TASS reported.

TASS also said Russian strike drones had hit a dry cargo vessel carrying military equipment supplied to Ukraine by Western countries in the Black Sea.

On Sunday, US special envoy Steve Witkoff and US President Donald Trump's son-in-law Jared Kushner held "substantive" discussions with Ukrainian officials in Kyiv and pushed for Kyiv and Moscow to resume talks, CNN reported.

The visit by the two key Trump aides was the first to Kyiv since the conflict broke out. While no major breakthroughs were announced after Sunday’s talks, Witkoff said he was “confident that there’ll be a good resolution here.”

The talks followed rigorous meetings Witkoff and Kushner held with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow on Saturday, part of a renewed push by the US to bring an end to the Russia-Ukraine war.

CNN reported that the US-Ukraine talks concluded on Sunday evening local time after two rounds of discussion, followed by a third round of negotiations with European representatives.

As per the American broadcaster, officials from the United Kingdom, France and Germany were present in Kyiv, according to Kyrylo Budanov, head of the Office of the Ukrainian Presidency.

During the visit of the American envoys, Russia and Ukraine enacted a 72-hour temporary ceasefire, specifically halting airstrikes on each other’s capitals. CNN reported, citing Ukraine’s Air Force, that Russian strikes continued while avoiding Kyiv. (ANI)

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