Zelenskyy tells Trump he is ready to join meeting with Putin in Budapest, urges stronger pressure on Russia

Washington, DC [US], October 19 (ANI): Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Friday urged US President Donald Trump to adopt a tougher stance against Russian President Vladimir Putin, stating he was ready to attend the upcoming summit in Budapest and remained optimistic despite leaving the United States without the weapons he had requested.

In an exclusive interview with NBC News, Zelenskyy said Trump needed to exert even greater pressure on Putin than he had during his recent success in securing a ceasefire with Hamas.

"Putin is something similar but stronger than Hamas," Zelenskyy said, adding, "and that's why more pressure" is needed, noting the war's larger scale and Russia's position as the world's second-largest army.

Zelenskyy had hoped that this pressure would include the delivery of long-range U.S. Tomahawk missiles capable of striking deep into Russia. While Trump had raised the possibility of providing Tomahawks to Ukraine, he appeared to temper expectations following his meeting with Zelenskyy at the White House, which came a day after a phone call with Putin.

Zelenskyy commented, "It was good that President Trump didn't say 'no,' but for today, didn't say 'yes.'"

Highlighting Putin's concerns, Zelenskyy said, "Putin is afraid that the United States will deliver us Tomahawks. And I think that he [is] really afraid that we will use them, referring to the Russian president's warning that such a move would mark a "qualitatively new stage of escalation."

Trump announced that he would meet with Putin in Budapest for a second round of talks aimed at ending the war in Ukraine. Zelenskyy, who labelled Putin a "terrorist," nevertheless reiterated his willingness for direct dialogue.

"If we really want to have just and lasting peace, we need both sides of this tragedy," he said. "How can there be some deals without us about us?"

Zelenskyy confirmed he had told Trump, "I'm ready," when asked about attending the Budapest summit.

Trump's previous efforts to arrange a meeting between the two leaders had faltered after initial optimism, with the Kremlin rejecting US attempts. Zelenskyy's visit comes amid intensified Russian attacks on Ukraine's energy infrastructure, resulting in blackouts across the country, while Ukraine has been targeting Russian energy systems to impose economic pressure.

"We are not losing this war, and Putin is not winning," Zelenskyy asserted, explaining that Russia's escalating airstrikes reflect its "weak position" on the battlefield. He added, "That's why he really escalates airstrikes," and accused Putin of seeking an "energy disaster this winter by attacking us."

Following the meeting, Trump stated on social media that Ukraine and Russia "should stop where they are," urging both sides to "stop the killing, and make a DEAL."

According to open-source maps, Russia currently controls nearly 44,600 square miles, or 19%, of Ukrainian territory, primarily in the east and southeast.

On the prospect of negotiating or ceding territory to end the war, Zelenskyy said, "If we want to stop this war and to go to peace negotiations urgently and in diplomatic way, we need to stay where we stay, not to give something additional to Putin."

He emphasized that peace talks must occur in a calm environment, "Not under missiles, not under drones."

When asked whether Trump could help end the war, Zelenskyy responded, "God bless, yes." (ANI)

