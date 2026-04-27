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Home / World / Zelenskyy thanks European Bank for support, discusses Chornobyl Restoration with Odile Renaud-Basso

Zelenskyy thanks European Bank for support, discusses Chornobyl Restoration with Odile Renaud-Basso

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ANI
Updated At : 06:30 AM Apr 27, 2026 IST
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Kyiv [Ukraine], April 27 (ANI): Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Monday thanked the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development for its continued support to Ukraine's recovery efforts, particularly in strengthening nuclear safety and rebuilding energy infrastructure amid the ongoing conflict with Russia.

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In a post on X, Zelenskyy said he met EBRD President Odile Renaud-Basso in Chornobyl, stating, "In Chornobyl, I met with the President of the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development, @OdileRenaud. We discussed consolidating international assistance to restore the confinement over the fourth power unit of the Chornobyl Nuclear Power Plant, which was damaged by a Russian drone in February 2025, as well as to address the long-term consequences of the Chornobyl disaster."

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"Special attention was given to assistance in restoring Ukraine's energy infrastructure and to EBRD investments in key sectors of our economy. I thank the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development for its tangible support for Ukraine's resilience," Zelenskyy said.

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The Ukrainian President also underscored the broader significance of nuclear safety, warning against what he described as Russia's reckless actions around sensitive nuclear sites. Referring to the historical importance of Chornobyl, Zelenskyy said it was alarming that the exclusion zone had been turned into a theatre of war.

"No one could have imagined that decades after Chornobyl... someone would want to turn Chornobyl... into a territory of war," he said, alleging that Russian forces had used the area for military operations during their advance towards Kyiv.

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Zelenskyy further raised concerns about the situation at the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant, accusing Russia of militarising the facility. "They launch attacks from there against our cities and villages... mined its perimeter, and are effectively holding our city of Enerhodar hostage," he said.

He called for stronger global sanctions, including on Russia's nuclear sector, and stressed that only Ukrainian control and safety protocols could ensure the plant's security. "We must also speak clearly about the fact that only Ukrainian control... can guarantee that there will be no radiation-related risks," he added.

Zelenskyy emphasised the need for enhanced air defence systems, stating that strengthening Ukraine's defensive capabilities would help protect critical infrastructure and push Russia towards ending the war.

The visit coincided with commemorations marking four decades since the 1986 Chornobyl disaster, one of the worst nuclear accidents in history. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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