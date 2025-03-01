Zelenskyy thanks Trump for support, says "Ukraine needs just, lasting peace"

Kyiv [Ukraine], March 1 (ANI): Following the visit of Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to the United States, he thanked President Donald Trump for the support and stated, "Ukraine needs just and lasting peace."

Sharing a post on X, he wrote, "Thank you America, thank you for your support, thank you for this visit. Thank you @POTUS, Congress, and the American people."

"Ukraine needs just and lasting peace, and we are working exactly for that," he added.

Advertisement

The two leaders had an exchange in an explosive press conference on Friday, with the Ukraine President emphasising the need for security guarantees and noting that the Russian President Vladimir Putin had continued with his actions against his country even during Trump's first term as President.

US Vice President JD Vance also expressed his disapproval of Zelenskyy's remarks, saying it is "disrespectful to come to the Oval Office of the United States of America and attack the administration that is trying to prevent the destruction of your country."

Advertisement

Trump emphasised the need for a deal to bring peace and prevent killings and told Zelenskyy, "If you didn't have our military equipment, this war would have been over in two weeks."

Trump said that Zelenskyy is in no position to dictate what he feels and said that the Ukraine leader was "gambling with the lives of millions of people."

"Don't tell us what we are going to feel. We are trying to solve a problem. You are in no position to dictate what we are going to feel. We are going to feel very good and very strong. You have allowed yourself to be in a very bad position. You don't have the cards right now. You are gambling with the lives of millions of people. You are gambling with World War Three, and what you're doing is very disrespectful to the country," Trump said.

"You have done a lot of talking. Your country is in big trouble. You are not winning this. You have a damn good chance of coming out okay, because of us. We gave you, through this stupid president, USD 350 billion. We gave you military equipment, and your men are brave, but they had to use our military. If you didn't have our military equipment, this war would have been over in two weeks," he added.

Notably, Trump and Zelensky had been scheduled to give a joint presser at 1 pm following the signing of a framework mineral agreement, but the pre-planned arrangements were cancelled due to a showdown involving Trump, Zelensky and Vice President JD Vance.

This shouting match was witnessed by WH officials, the media and the other Ukrainian officials.

Shortly after Trump's message went out, the White House press pool confirmed the scheduled press conference had been cancelled. A grim-faced Zelensky left the West Wing two hours and 20 minutes after he arrived. (ANI)

(The story has come from a syndicated feed and has not been edited by the Tribune Staff.)