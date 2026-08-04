Zelenskyy unveils FREYJA anti-ballistic shield and Carpathian Initiative in diplomatic push amid conflict with Russia

Kyiv [Ukraine], August 4 (ANI): Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Monday outlined major foreign policy and defence initiatives during a key address to Ukraine's ambassadors, placing the development of FREYJA, a joint European anti-ballistic missile defence system, at the centre of Kyiv's regional security vision.

Advertisement

Sharing excerpts from his remarks in a discussion with the Ukrainian Ambassadors on X, Zelenskyy underscored the expansion of the Anti-Ballistic Coalition to complete FREYJA, a Ukrainian-led project aimed at creating a joint European missile defence shield.

Advertisement

Highlighting air defence as Ukraine's vital operational priority, Zelenskyy revealed that Ukraine possesses the missiles and mobile launchers for the FREYJA framework but requires specific European components and joint financing to operationalise the shield.

Advertisement

Addressing the strategic dynamics of Europe's multibillion-dollar military technology market, Zelenskyy urged international defence partners to collaborate rather than compete, warning that Moscow will attempt to disrupt continental defence consolidation.

"The first track within the Anti-Ballistic Coalition is FREYJA. It should be our anti-ballistic system, open to the European partners who have helped us throughout this war and through all the challenges we have faced. We have the missiles and the launcher, but we're missing some components. We have brought together partner countries that have the specific elements we need. We are open to partners. We will need both crucial components for this system and funding. Countries that do not have the relevant production capabilities but currently have Patriot missiles - and provide them, investing those missiles in our ability to defend our skies - are very welcome to join this Anti-Ballistic Coalition," he wrote.

Advertisement

"We understand that we are creating not only protection for Europe, but also a competition. There is Saab in Sweden, German companies, Lockheed Martin and Raytheon in the United States, and Leonardo, a very strong Italian company. We do not need competitors; we need those who will strengthen us and bring us closer together. When we speak about "systemic steps," politics is extremely important here," he added.

https://x.com/ZelenskyyUa/status/2084310821539082521

In addition to military integration, Zelenskyy announced the upcoming autumn launch of the "Carpathian Initiative". This diplomatic framework is designed to engage neighbouring European nations that prefer non-military cooperation pathways, focusing instead on logistics, regional security, culture, tourism, and post-war reconstruction.

He said that the initiative targets a coalition of eight interconnected nations, including Ukraine, Poland, Romania, Austria, Slovakia, Czechia, Hungary, and Serbia. Zelenskyy further confirmed that top leadership at the European Council and European Commission endorsed the framework, with dedicated EU funding programs expected to follow.

"Why did this idea emerge? Because not all countries are ready to strengthen us with weapons, but they do want to stand with us on the humanitarian and security tracks and in the economic sphere. They are thinking about Ukraine's recovery," he said.

"The Carpathian Initiative brings together countries connected not only geopolitically and as neighbors. These are countries with shared economic and security interests, united by the beautiful Carpathian Mountains. It is about logistics, the economy, and security. We also saw culture and future tourism as part of it. We will launch this format in the fall. We are now discussing the dates. This initiative is something around which all of us can unite. We need it," he added.

https://x.com/ZelenskyyUa/status/2084313383336075437

Zelenskyy further underscored Ukraine's pivotal role in preserving the sovereignty of non-EU post-Soviet states, framing Ukrainian resistance as the primary barrier preventing Moscow from reasserting control over former Soviet territories.

He highlighted recent diplomatic outreach across the region, including deepened ties with independent Azerbaijan, a historic bilateral visit to Armenia following years of stalled relations, and his planned attendance at Moldova's Independence Day celebrations.

"Putin's puzzle is to put back together what has already fallen apart. The stronger and more independent the countries of the former Soviet Union are, the harder it will be for him. Ukraine is the key piece in this puzzle," Zelenskyy affirmed.

"He wants to break us. If he succeeded, dealing with the other countries of the post-Soviet time and space would be easier for him - with full respect for all the countries. Everyone understands this and deeply appreciates Ukraine's contribution - paid for at such a high price, with the lives of our people - to the independence of other states," he added. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)