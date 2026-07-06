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Home / World / Zelenskyy warns of fresh massive Russian strike, urges allies to speed up air defence support

Zelenskyy warns of fresh massive Russian strike, urges allies to speed up air defence support

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ANI
Updated At : 04:28 AM Jul 06, 2026 IST
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Kyiv [Ukraine], July 6 (ANI): Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Sunday (local time) warned that intelligence indicates Russia is preparing a fresh large-scale attack, urging Ukraine's international partners to expedite deliveries of air defence systems and Patriot missiles to protect civilian lives.

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In a post shared on X, Zelenskyy said Russia appeared to be preparing another major strike ahead of the upcoming NATO Summit in Ankara.

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"Intelligence once again indicates that the Russians are preparing a new massive strike. This is typical of Putin: right after America's Independence Day and before the NATO Summit in Ankara. Russia wants to bring more evil and kill people," Zelenskyy said.

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He urged Ukrainians to remain vigilant and follow air raid warnings.

"Please stay safe and heed any air raid alerts," he said.

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Calling on Kyiv's allies to step up military assistance, Zelenskyy said delays in supplying air defence missiles would cost lives.

"Separately, to partners: any delay with missiles for our air defense - missiles for Patriots - means the loss of lives, and it encourages Russia to continue the war," he said.

Emphasising that sufficient air defence resources already exist globally, Zelenskyy appealed to the United States and other partner countries to make prompt decisions.

"The world has the necessary quantity and quality of air defense. What is needed are your decisions to ensure the real protection of lives in Ukraine. Above all, these are, of course, decisions by the United States, decisions by the strong countries in Europe and around the world," he said.

"Please be active in your decisions and protect lives. Missiles for Patriots are needed not in warehouses right now, but in Patriot units in Ukraine. I thank everyone who is providing real help," he added.

https://x.com/zelenskyyua/status/2073834265796657537

Meanwhile, Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday described the capture of Konstantinovka in Ukraine's Donetsk region as a strategically significant victory, calling it "the first, but very important stage" in dismantling Kyiv's remaining positions in the region.

Speaking at a military command post after receiving a briefing from senior commanders, Putin said the city's capture would pave the way for further advances in Donetsk. Russian officials claimed their forces overran heavily fortified Ukrainian positions after weeks of fighting.

Meanwhile, Zelenskyy condemned Russia's recent attacks on Ukrainian cities, including a strike on Sumy that killed four people, among them a child. He also reported drone attacks in Zaporizhzhia that killed two people and injured several others, while Kharkiv, Dnipro and Donetsk also came under attack.

Zelenskyy urged the United States, Europe, the G7 and G20 to increase pressure on Russia and strengthen Ukraine's air defence capabilities. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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