Zelenskyy: Will talk only to Putin, not mediator

DAVOS (Switzerland), May 25

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on Wednesday that he was only willing to talk directly to Vladimir Putin and not via intermediators.

He said if the Russian President "understands reality, there is the possibility of finding a diplomatic way out of the conflict".

Speaking to an audience at the World Economic Forum in Davos, he also said Ukraine would fight until it recovered all of its territory.

"Moscow should withdraw its troops back to the lines in place before Russia began its invasion on February 24. That might be a first step towards talks," he said, adding Russia had been playing for time in its talks with Ukraine. — Reuters

Sweden, Finland hold NATO talks in Turkey

Ankara: Senior officials from Sweden and Finland met Turkish counterparts in Ankara on Wednesday in an effort to overcome Turkey’s strong objections to the Nordic nations’ bids to join NATO. The nations submitted their written applications to join NATO last week. AP

