"Zero tolerance against terrorism": First all-party delegation departs under Operation Sindoor

New Delhi [India], May 21 (ANI): The first of seven All-Party Parliamentary Delegations has embarked on a five-nation tour in East and South East Asia under Operation Sindoor. JD(U) MP Sanjay Kumar Jha's delegation includes representatives from major political parties, including the BJP, Congress, TMC, and CPI(M).

Advertisement

The delegation departed from New Delhi for Tokyo on Wednesday and will visit five countries: Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Malaysia, and Singapore.

This delegation will visit UAE, Liberia, Democratic Republic of Congo and Sierra Leone. This 8-member delegation also includes BJP MP Bansuri Swaraj, BJP MP Atul Garg, BJD MP Sasmit Patra, BJP's Rajya Sabha MP and senior advocate Manan Kumar Mishra, BJP leader SS Ahluwalia, IUML MP ET Mohammed Basheer and Ambassador Sujan Chinoy.

Advertisement

Shiv Sena MP Shrikant Shinde, who is leading another group arrived at Delhi Airport. This delegation will visit UAE, Liberia, Democratic Republic of Congo and Sierra Leone. This 8-member delegation also includes BJP MP Bansuri Swaraj, BJP MP Atul Garg, BJD MP Sasmit Patra, BJP's Rajya Sabha MP and senior advocate Manan Kumar Mishra, BJP leader SS Ahluwalia, IUML MP ET Mohammed Basheer and Ambassador Sujan Chinoy.

Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal emphasised India's commitment to "zero tolerance against terrorism," adding that this outreach would reaffirm the country's resolve to combat terrorism in all its forms.

Advertisement

Sharing a post on X, Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said, "Zero tolerance against terrorism! The first group of All Party Delegation led by JD(U) MP Sanjay Kumar Jha has departed for a 5-nation visit as part of India's diplomatic outreach on Operation Sindoor."

The post added, "The delegation will be visiting Indonesia, Malaysia, the Republic of Korea, Japan and Singapore to affirm India's resolve on combating terrorism in all its forms."

https://x.com/MEAIndia/status/1925146991203590281

JD(U) MP Sanjay Kumar Jha and other members of the delegation, including BJP MPs Aparajita Sarangi and Brij Lal, Congress veteran Salman Khurshid, TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee, CPI(M) MP John Brittas, and former Ambassador Mohan Kumar, have made it clear that they aim to reveal Pakistan's true face to the world.

Ahead of his tour to East and Southeast Asia, JD(U) MP Jha shared a post on X marking the departure of an All-Party Parliamentary Delegation from New Delhi to Tokyo.

"With Hon'ble Members of the All Party Parliamentary Delegation at New Delhi Airport prior to departure to Tokyo for visit to East and South East Asian countries. The delegation includes BJP MPs Smt. Aparajita Sarangi, Shri Brijlal, Shri Pradhan Barua and Dr. Hemang Joshi, Congress leader and former External Affairs Minister Shri Salman Khurshid, TMC MP Shri Abhishek Banerjee, CPI (M) MP Shri John Brittas, former Ambassador Shri Mohan Kumar," Jha said on X.

He added, "The purpose of the visit is to tell the whole world the truth about Pakistan's policy of patronising terrorism and the action taken by India in response under Operation Sindoor."

https://x.com/SanjayJhaBihar/status/1925069840206749918

Jha on Wednesday said the delegation's job is to reveal the true face of Pakistan to the entire world on how it is promoting state-sponsored terrorism.

"Look, one of the biggest issues is that the Prime Minister, Narendra Modi is sending seven delegations to the world. Right now, our delegation is going to Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Malaysia, and Singapore. The biggest issue is that this terrorism is Pakistan's state policy. It is the job of the entire delegation to reveal Pakistan's face to the entire world. The whole state of Pakistan sponsors terrorism, and the terrorism thrives completely with the support of the state," Jha told ANI.

"We want to tell this matter to the whole world, and the other thing is about the nuclear bluff. We want to convey that we will not tolerate the terrorist activities perpetrated by Pakistan. We want to convey the message that enough is enough now," he added.

BJP MP Aparajita Sarangi said on Wednesday that these diplomatic outreach visits will convey India's united stand against cross-border terrorism to the world.

"As a citizen of the country, I can say that sending seven delegations to around 33 countries by PM Modi's govt is a highly well-thought-out exercise, and the idea is to communicate to the international community India's stand on cross-border terrorism," Sarangi told ANI.

"The intention is to communicate to the different countries of the world that, as far as terrorism and violence are concerned, irrespective of political parties, we are all one. PM Modi and his govt want to tell the world Pakistan's role in this entire ceasefire pre and post, and it must be understood by one and all," Sarangi added.

Meanwhile, CPI-M leader John Brittas said that the all-party delegation visiting different countries to expose Pakistan's support for terrorism on the global stage will convey the message of the nation against terrorism to the world community.

Speaking to ANI, Brittas, who is a member of an all-party delegation to Japan and other East Asian nations, noted that this is the first time that delegations are going to different destinations and have a larger footprint, adding that the countries are very important and relevant.

On Saturday, BJP MP Brij Lal told ANI, "I have been told that my group, along with other leaders, Supriya Sule and Anurag Thakur, will be going. We will visit Qatar, Egypt, Ethiopia, and South Africa. MEA will inform us further. We will put forth our views to show how our neighbouring country continues to sponsor terrorist attacks against us for so long..."

Hemang Joshi said on Wednesday that they have the whole world's support in their fight against terrorism.

Speaking to ANI, Joshi said, "Everyone strongly supported us in the fight against terrorism, and this delegation is going today to connect the whole world together to strengthen this fight against terrorism."

He added that the entire world witnessed Operation Sindoor and the repercussions of the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack.

"The world has witnessed Operation Sindoor and its repercussions against the elements which were the perpetrators of the Pahalgam terror attack. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has received full support from the whole world in the fight against terrorism," he said.

In the context of Operation Sindoor and India's continued fight against cross-border terrorism, seven All-Party Delegations are visiting key partner countries, including members of the UN Security Council, this month.

The All-Party Delegations will project India's national consensus and resolute approach to combating terrorism in all its forms and manifestations. They will convey to the world the country's strong message of zero tolerance for terrorism.

Another delegation, headed by Shiv Sena MP Shrikant Shinde, is scheduled to depart later in the day for a diplomatic visit to the United Arab Emirates, Liberia, Congo, and Sierra Leone. (ANI)

(The story has come from a syndicated feed and has not been edited by the Tribune Staff.)