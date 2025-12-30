DT
PT
Home / World / Zia's funeral to be held on Wednesday; Bangladesh announces 3-day state mourning

Zia's funeral to be held on Wednesday; Bangladesh announces 3-day state mourning

Zia, the longtime chief of Bangladesh Nationalist Party's and a three-time PM, died in Dhaka after prolonged illness

PTI
Dhaka, Updated At : 12:53 PM Dec 30, 2025 IST
Khaleda Zia. File photo
Khaleda Zia's funeral will be held on Wednesday, as Bangladesh Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus on Tuesday announced a three-day state mourning and a one-day general holiday following the death of the former prime minister.

In a televised address to the nation, Yunus urged people to maintain discipline and order during the funeral prayers and the observance of mourning across the country.

“At the death of former prime minister Begum Khaleda Zia, I declare three days of state mourning and a one-day general holiday tomorrow on the day of her Namaz-e-Janaza (funeral prayers),” he said.

Zia, the longtime chief of Bangladesh Nationalist Party's (BNP) and a three-time prime minister, died earlier in the day in Dhaka after a prolonged illness. She was 80.

“I know that all of you are deeply saddened at this time. I hope that you will show patience during this time of mourning and cooperate with all those concerned who are involved in observing the formalities, including her Namaz-e-Janaza,” he said.

