100 Mbps Leased Line: Pricing Factors and Cost Considerations

A 100 Mbps leased line is a dedicated fibre connection that gives your business a fixed, private bandwidth. If you are planning to get a leased line connection, you will be curious to know about the price. But it varies by provider and location. Quotes depend on how far your premises are from the nearest fibre point, the service guarantees you need, whether you want a backup path and how long you commit for. Keep reading to understand what a leased line is and the factors that shape its price.

What Is Leased Line Connectivity?

Before putting numbers on anything, it helps to understand what you are buying. A leased line is different from home broadband, and that difference explains much of the pricing that follows.

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A Private Line Just for You

An internet leased line is a dedicated fibre connection between your premises and your provider's network. Nobody else shares it, so the bandwidth you buy stays yours at all hours. A 100 Mbps line delivers 100 Mbps in both directions, whether you are uploading files or joining a video call.

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How It Differs from Broadband

The leased line vs broadband comparison is important to understand. Standard broadband is shared among many users, so speeds can dip at busy times and download speeds outpace upload. A leased line removes that issue. You get a service level agreement and faster fault resolution, which is why businesses accept a higher monthly cost.

Here’s an overview of the key differences:

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Feature Leased Line Broadband Bandwidth Dedicated to your business Shared with other users Speed consistency Steady at all hours Can dip at peak times Upload and download Symmetrical, so both match Upload is usually slower Service level agreement Written guarantees on uptime, latency and packet loss Generally none Fault resolution Priority response and repair times Standard support queue Security Private connection Shared network infrastructure Cost Higher monthly price Lower monthly price Best suited to Businesses with 20 or more employees, cloud tools and video calls Homes and very small offices

Factors That Determine the Cost of a 100 Mbps Leased Line

The 100 Mbps leased line cost in India will vary across providers. Multiple factors influence the total cost. Here is what to look at before you request a proposal:

Distance and Last-Mile Infrastructure

The physical journey between your building and the provider's network is usually the biggest swing factor. If fibre already runs close to your premises, installation is quick and cheaper. If the provider has to dig, lay new cable or secure permissions, those costs often find their way into your quote. Offices in established business hubs generally have an easier time here than those on the outskirts.

Service Level Agreements and Support

Two ISP leased line connections can both deliver 100 Mbps and still be priced very differently. The difference often lies in what is guaranteed. The following points are commonly written into a service level agreement and affect pricing:

Committed uptime percentage

Maximum latency and packet loss

Fault response and repair times

Round-the-clock support availability

All these might increase the cost of the connection. But it also protects you when downtime would cost more than the connection itself.

Redundancy and Contract Length

Backup paths are a wise investment for businesses that cannot afford to go offline, and they add to the monthly figure. Contract length matters as well. Providers tend to offer better rates on longer commitments, because they can spread installation costs over more months. A one-year deal usually will not beat a three-year one on price, though it does give you flexibility if your plans might change.

ACT Fibernet Leased Line Connection

If you are looking for a reliable internet leased line provider in India, ACT Fibernet is a top choice. ACT Fibernet has built its leased line offering around the idea that a business connection should feel dependable all the time.

Built for Growing Businesses

Designed specifically for companies with more than 20 employees, ACT Fibernet's leased line broadband connection gives you your own private, reliable, secure and high-speed connectivity 24 x 7. That means no sharing bandwidth with the neighbours and no wondering whether the video call will freeze during a client pitch.

What Comes with the Connection

The list below sets out the four features that form the core of the ACT Fibernet leased line connection:

End-to-end SLA covers committed uptime, latency and packet loss.

Last-mile redundancy means multi-layered protection keeps your connectivity uninterrupted.

Uncongested core delivers the lowest latency and packet drop.

Dedicated bandwidth gives you the fastest and most consistent internet speeds.

Each of these maps neatly onto the cost factors above. The SLA covers your guarantees, the redundancy covers your resilience, and the dedicated bandwidth means the speed you pay for is the speed you receive.

An ACT Fibernet spokesperson said, "When a business raises the subject of price, we like to turn the conversation towards value. A leased line is not just a mere connection. It is the guarantee that your teams, your customers and your cloud tools keep working when it matters most. We scope every connection around the customer's premises and priorities, so they pay for what they need and nothing they do not."

With a clear view of what drives the price, you can compare quotes on value rather than on the monthly figure alone. For businesses that depend on constant connectivity, ACT Fibernet offers a dedicated, guaranteed and tailored route to getting it.

About ACT Fibernet

ACT Fibernet focuses on giving enterprise customers a genuine edge over their competitors through premium services. They combine partnerships with leading global brands, cutting-edge technology and their own world-class infrastructure to create business-enabling solutions. Acting as a single point of contact for data and customised needs, they work closely with each customer to understand what is required before proposing anything.

Today, they serve over 14,000 businesses across more than 30 cities and keep expanding into hubs such as Delhi, Lucknow, Jaipur, Ahmedabad, Gurgaon and Pune. Their public Wi-Fi networks in Bengaluru, Chennai and Hyderabad further underline their commitment to seamless connectivity.

Disclaimer: The content above is presented for informational purposes as a paid advertisement. The Tribune does not take responsibility for the accuracy, validity, or reliability of the claims, offers, or information provided by the advertiser. Readers are advised to conduct their own independent research and exercise due diligence before making any decisions based on its contents and not go by mode and source of publication.