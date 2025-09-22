History shows that new projects or overlooked tokens often seize momentum and overtake market leaders when conditions shift. While Solana continues to impress, there are other cryptocurrencies trading under $1 today that could deliver far greater percentage returns in 2025. Three names stand out Little Pepe ($LILPEPE), a presale meme token building a Layer-2 for memes; Stellar (XLM), a proven payments network with deep utility; and Hedera (HBAR), an enterprise-grade blockchain alternative with robust governance. Each offers different strengths, but all are cheap enough now to provide room for explosive growth.

Little Pepe ($LILPEPE): The Presale Meme Token Set to Skyrocket

At the top of the list is Little Pepe ($LILPEPE), currently in Stage 13 of its presale. Stage 12 closed with more than 15.7 billion tokens sold and over $25.4 million raised, showing robust investor appetite. Unlike most meme coins, Little Pepe ($LILPEPE) isn’t only about internet jokes and speculative trading. The Little Pepe ($LILPEPE) project is building the world’s first Layer-2 blockchain dedicated exclusively to meme tokens. This network promises ultra-low fees, fast transactions, and built-in sniper-bot protection, solving problems that have plagued meme launches for years. On top of that, Little Pepe ($LILPEPE) is introducing its Meme Launchpad and Pump Pad, tools designed to help new tokens launch fairly and go viral. In other words, Little Pepe ($LILPEPE) wants to be more than a meme it aims to be the infrastructure hub for meme culture. With presale prices still well under $0.0025, and analysts projecting a possible move to $0.25 within 10 weeks of exchange listing, the upside potential here is enormous, for investors chasing the next big thing under $1, Little Pepe ($LILPEPE) stands out as a clear frontrunner.

Stellar (XLM): Proven Utility and a Payments Powerhouse

At $0.3, Stellar blockchain’s reputation has been strengthened by partnerships with financial institutions and organizations exploring stablecoins and tokenized fiat on the Stellar network. Its Soroban smart contracts upgrade also gives Stellar more flexibility, expanding what developers can build on top of it. For investors, Stellar represents a balance of safety and upside. At under $1, it’s cheap enough that a major run could deliver strong multiples, but established enough that the risks are lower compared to presale tokens. If adoption of blockchain-based payments continues to grow, Stellar is well-positioned to capture that momentum.

Hedera (HBAR): Enterprise-Grade Blockchain at a Bargain

Hedera (HBAR) is trading at about $0.24. Unlike Solana or other public blockchains, Hedera uses a hashgraph consensus model, giving it high-speed throughput, low fees, and energy efficiency. What makes it especially interesting is its enterprise governance model. Hedera is run by a council of global organizations, including major corporations, which adds stability and credibility to the project. Hedera has carved out a niche as the blockchain of choice for enterprises, data services, and regulated use cases. Its model appeals to businesses that need predictable performance and legal alignment, making it an attractive option as tokenization of real-world assets accelerates. At a price point under $0.25, Hedera offers a compelling entry for those who want a balance between enterprise adoption and high upside potential.

Conclusion

Solana will continue to play a significant role in the crypto market, but when it comes to potential percentage gains in 2025, these three tokens under $1 could leave it in the dust. Little Pepe ($LILPEPE) leads the pack with presale momentum, audited contracts, and a meme-centric Layer-2 chain that could dominate viral crypto culture. Stellar offers a reliable payments network at a price that still feels like a bargain, while Hedera stands out for its enterprise strength and advanced technology. For investors open to risk in exchange for high potential returns, spreading investments across these under-$1 tokens could be a clever play for greater returns.

Disclaimer: The content above is presented for informational purposes as a paid advertisement. The Tribune does not take responsibility for the accuracy, validity, or reliability of the claims, offers, or information provided by the advertiser. Readers are advised to conduct their own independent research and exercise due diligence before making any decisions based on its contents and not go by mode and source of publication