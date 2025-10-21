3 Meme Coins Gaining Attention After the Recent Market Correction

At the time of writing, Little Pepe is in its presale stage, selling at $0.0022 per token in Stage 13. Early investors from Stage 1 are reportedly up 120%, and current buyers still face potential gains of around 36% if the token launches closer to $0.0030. That gap between where it is now and its listing potential is exactly what makes it a candidate in this list of “3 meme coins that may 10× from the recent correction.”

Little Pepe (LILPEPE) — “Meme-Utility Powerhouse”

Little Pepe is trying to do something rare in the meme sphere: mix community energy and real infrastructure. It is building a Layer-2 chain tailored for meme tokens, featuring low fees, sniper bot resistance, and a meme launchpad. CertiK has audited the contract, and the token is listed/tracked on CoinMarketCap, which helps with legitimacy. The presale is nearly sold out, and social buzz is high. During June-August 2025, LILPEPE even surpassed PEPE, DOGE, and SHIB in ChatGPT 5 memecoin question volume, which signals organic curiosity and awareness. If it launches and gains real listing traction, achieving a 10× move from today’s presale price is not out of the question, especially given that early gains have already been strong. Of course, risks are real: listing delays, exchange vetting, regulatory pressure, or weak demand at launch could all reduce upside. But the balance of utility and narrative gives Little Pepe more staying power than many pure meme tokens.

At the time of writing, the price of MemeCore is $0.5067 according to CoinGecko. Over the last 24 hours, it’s down 6.86%. Its market cap is solid for its class, and the token has been listed on major exchanges (Kraken, Binance Alpha, etc.). What gives MemeCore interest is its push to be more than just a meme. The team says it’s partnering with merchants to use millions of dollars in real commerce and is building an ecosystem with community tokens, NFTs, and payments. If adoption picks up, it has room to grow beyond just speculation. Still, to hit a 10× from here, MemeCore needs sustained utility traction, decent liquidity, and positive sentiment. If the broader crypto market recovers, it has a shot, but volatility will be high.

Pudgy Penguins (PENGU) — “Brand Meme with Legacy”

PENGU is trading at $0.02085, with the token down 11% in the past 24 hours. Pudgy Penguins isn’t new; the brand has an existing NFT ecosystem, merchandise ties, and physical presence. That gives PENGU a cultural edge: many people already know the “penguin brand.” If the NFT + token synergy revives, it could see outsized moves. But to achieve 10× growth from here (i.e., reaching $0.20), PENGU must break beyond hype and show strong demand, use cases, or institutional interest. Its large supply and the fact that much of its utility is still speculative make that aggressive gain harder. But in a meme + NFT renaissance, PENGU is better placed than many meme coins without a brand.

Why Little Pepe Stands Out

Among the three, Little Pepe strikes a rare balance. MemeCore has an intriguing utility ambition but lower awareness. PENGU has a brand but faces high supply and speculative utility issues. Little Pepe brings both upside from presale and structural depth via its meme-first chain. We believe that Little Pepe’s blend of community, tech, and timing gives it a better chance to push toward or even exceed 10× returns relative to its current presale price.

