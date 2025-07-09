3 Meme Coins to Consider in 2024 with the Potential for Significant Portfolio Growth by 2027

The meme coin market has proven one thing time and again: what starts as a joke can evolve into a source of generational wealth. From Dogecoin’s rise to Shiba Inu’s explosive gains, investors have watched tiny bets turn into life-changing outcomes. In 2025, a new class of meme coins is emerging, designed for virality, speed, and moonshot potential. If you're looking to turn a modest $5,000 into a multi-million-dollar portfolio by 2027, three meme coins stand out: Little Pepe (LILPEPE), Useless Coin (USELESS), and Bonk (BONK). These tokens are all trading under a penny but are carrying momentum, community, and catalysts that could send them soaring 100x, 500x, or even 1,000x.

Little Pepe (LILPEPE): The Meme Coin That Could 1,000x Your Portfolio

If there's one meme coin to watch closely in 2025, it’s Little Pepe. Unlike most tokens that rely solely on hype, Little Pepe comes with technology, timing, and a clear roadmap for explosive growth. With its own Layer 2 blockchain, LILPEPE is building a meme-first infrastructure that addresses major pain points in the space, including sniper bots, slow transactions, and high fees. The platform is sniper-bot resistant, ensuring fair access for retail buyers during presales and token launches. That alone puts it miles ahead of most meme coins that get front-run by whales and bots. Combine that with zero tax on buys and sells, and you have a clean, frictionless system designed for both traders and long-term holders. The presale is currently in Stage 4, with $3.75 million raised and over 3.2 billion tokens sold. As it nears Stage 5, the price will increase to $0.0014, drawing even more attention from retail buyers. Early adopters are already in profit, and the roadmap suggests they’re just getting started. With listings on two top-tier centralized exchanges at launch and plans to target the world's largest exchange, visibility is about to skyrocket. But it's not just hype; it’s community and culture. The branding is funny, clever, and sticky. The roadmap includes ambitious milestones, such as “Meme Wars,” influencer collaborations, and even a meme launchpad, enabling other projects to build upon the Little Pepe chain. By 2027, if Little Pepe reaches just a fraction of what Dogecoin or Shiba Inu did, investors could see 100x–1,000x returns. That’s turning $5,000 into half a million—or even $5 million or more. For those looking for that one “set and forget” token with asymmetric upside, LILPEPE belongs at the very top of your list.

Useless Coin (USELESS): Viral Growth With Zero Utility and Maximum Gains

Useless Coin may sound like a joke, but its numbers are anything but. After launching in May 2025 with a market cap of just $200,000, it skyrocketed to $40 million in a week, then corrected and bounced back to nearly $300 million with no significant drawdowns. That’s the kind of strength meme traders love.

USELESS Price Chart | CoinGecko

Behind USELESS is “Bonk Guy,” the same trader who predicted BONK’s rise. His backing alone has kept the hype cycle alive, but the token’s absurd branding (“It’s useless, but might make you rich”) has turned it into a meme empire of its own. Its social accounts are loud, viral, and relentless, flooding crypto Twitter with humor and conviction. Even after corrections, dip buying has been relentless, and analysts are already eyeing $500 million to $1 billion market cap potential. If USELESS can ride the same wave that carried other absurdist meme coins like FARTCOIN to billion-dollar valuations, early holders could see 100x+ gains over the next two years.

Bonk (BONK): Solana’s Top Meme Coin Is Just Getting Started

Bonk is back, and it’s not slowing down. After a strong breakout driven by a 315% volume surge and a nearly 20% price jump in a single day, BONK is now fueled by one of the most potent catalysts in crypto today: ETF speculation. A proposed 2x Long BONK ETF from Tuttle Capital could go live as early as July 16, giving traders institutional access to leveraged BONK exposure. If approved, this ETF could push BONK into a whole new valuation tier. Analysts believe that this single event could increase the token's price by five times or even ten times within months.

Bonk Price Chart | Source: CoinGecko

Moreover, over 88% of the Saga phone token claims have been completed, and unused tokens are being returned to the BONK DAO for future incentives. With 350+ Solana DeFi integrations and low inflation, BONK is also one of the most sustainable meme coins on the market. As the Solana ecosystem grows, BONK is perfectly positioned to become its face of memes. Year-end price expectations are $0.0001 to $0.0005, with long-term aims higher by 2027. BONK is an excellent pick for Solana resurgence traders.

Conclusion: A $5,000 Bet on the Right Meme Coins Could Change Your Life

Meme coins are risky, but they’re also where some of the loudest returns in crypto history have been made. If you’re betting on turning $5,000 into $10 million by 2027, it won’t come from blue chips. It’ll come from the wild, viral, culture-driven edge of the market. And among all the contenders, Little Pepe (LILPEPE) stands out as the most promising. With real tech, sniper bot immunity, zero tax, and its own Layer-2 meme ecosystem, it’s a coin designed for viral growth and sustained momentum. The presale is still open at littlepepe.com, and Stage 5 is just around the corner. If you're looking for your next moonshot, this is your frog.

Disclaimer: The content above is presented for informational purposes as a paid advertisement. The Tribune does not take responsibility for the accuracy, validity, or reliability of the claims, offers, or information provided by the advertiser. Readers are advised to conduct their own independent research and exercise due diligence before making any decisions based on its contents and not go by mode and source of publication