3 Online Services That Make Renting More Affordable Than Buying in India

Buying something new always feels exciting, but it often comes with a heavy price tag and the pressure to use it enough to make the purchase worthwhile. Renting works differently. It gives you flexibility, helps you save money upfront, and still lets you enjoy the same benefits. When you no longer need the product, you can simply return it without any hassle.

Advertisement

In India, renting is no longer just about homes or real estate. Today, you can rent almost anything from furniture and home appliances to laptops, cameras, and even cars with just a few clicks. This change is happening because people want access without the burden of ownership and prefer flexibility.

The rental market in India is growing quickly. Furniture rentals alone were worth over ₹28,000 crore in 2022 and are expected to almost double by the end of this decade. Home appliance rentals are growing even faster, with their market size predicted to more than double in the next six years. Car rentals are also seeing strong demand, crossing ₹13,000 crore in 2024 and continuing to rise. These numbers show a clear trend: more people prefer renting because it offers convenience, saves money, and removes the long-term commitment of buying.

Advertisement

Rentomojo – Furniture

Setting up a home can cost a fortune from sofas, beds, fridges, and washing machines all adding up, and if you move cities, the hassle of transporting them is exhausting.

Advertisement

Rentomojo takes the stress out of home setup by offering furniture, appliances on rent. You choose what you need, pay a monthly fee, and they deliver and install everything for you.

Need a fridge only for a year? Done. Want to try a different sofa style in six months? Swap it out. The flexibility makes it ideal for students or bachelors living together, working professionals, or anyone who does not want to be locked into ownership.

They even offer upgrades and maintenance, so you can enjoy your home without worrying about repairs or resale.

Rentkar – Laptops, DSLRs, Gaming Consoles

High-end tech like DSLR cameras, MacBooks, gaming laptops, Projectors, and PlayStations can be exciting but also painfully expensive. Rentkar lets you enjoy the best gadgets without spending a huge chunk of your savings and also lets you share your under-utilised products with others.

Whether you are a startup that needs a MacBook for a few months, a content creator shooting a short film, or a gamer eager to try the latest console, Rentkar makes it simple. They operate in Mumbai, Bengaluru, Pune, and Delhi, and offer zero deposit rentals with quick delivery.

You can explore their full range of laptops, DSLRs, and gaming consoles for rent for work, entertainment, or creative projects. All items are well maintained, and if anything goes wrong, they provide fast replacements.

The best part is that you can upgrade to newer models whenever you want. No buyer’s remorse.

Zoomcar – Drive When You Need, Skip Ownership Costs

Owning a car might seem convenient, but it also means EMIs, insurance, servicing, parking, and dealing with breakdowns. For many people, especially in cities with good transport, it is just not worth it.

Zoomcar offers a better option. You can rent a car for a few hours, days, or weeks, depending on your plans and weekend holidays. From compact hatchbacks for quick city trips to SUVs for road adventures, they have options for every need and every family size.

You book it, drive it, and return it without worrying about upkeep. It is perfect for weekend trips, family visits, or times when public transport will not cut it.

The Bottom Line

Renting is no longer just a backup for when you cannot afford to buy. It is a smarter lifestyle choice for people who value flexibility, variety, and financial freedom and low upfront costs.

With services like Rentomojo, Rentkar, and Zoomcar, you can get exactly what you need, when you need it, and give it back when you are done. No heavy investment. No long-term commitment. Just pure convenience. Sometimes, the best way to own something is not to own it at all.

Disclaimer: The content above is presented for informational purposes as a paid advertisement. The Tribune does not take responsibility for the accuracy, validity, or reliability of the claims, offers, or information provided by the advertiser. Readers are advised to conduct their own independent research and exercise due diligence before making any decisions based on its contents and not go by mode and source of publication.