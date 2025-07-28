For crypto investors hunting for affordable coins with high upside, XLM, HBAR, DOGE, and Unilabs Finance stand out as top picks under $0.50. These altcoins all have their benefits, ranging from rapid speed of transactions to excellent blockchain utility tools.

As the blockchain space waits for its next bull run, Unilabs Finance, in particular, is being called a potential Solana (SOL) slayer due to its advanced features and rapid ecosystem growth.

Discover why XLM, HBAR, DOGE, and UNIL could lead the DeFi scene in 2025.

XLM Rallies Following Protocol 23 Sparks Investor Hype

XLM has been gaining strong momentum in 2025, with the XLM price rising from around $0.22 to $0.42 in July alone, marking a 90% rise. Moreover, XLM is showcasing over a 300% yearly gain.

Source: CoinMarketCap

This spike is mainly due to excitement over Stellar’s upcoming Protocol 23 upgrade, which promises faster speeds of up to 40%. According to CoinCheckup, XLM could climb to $0.51 by Q4 2025. This translates to a 21% rise from XLM’s current value of $0.42.

Meanwhile, Unilabs Finance is taking a fresh path with AI-powered tools and early access to new crypto projects. Both XLM and Unilabs Finance are under $0.50 but offer very different growth opportunities for 2025.

HBAR Held By ETF Hopes and Google Support

HBAR is exhibiting an 11% decline in the past week, but that is not to mean it will stay in the red zone. There is renewed optimism around a potential spot Hedera ETF approval and improving market sentiment, which could trigger a potential recovery.

What’s more, HBAR has delivered strong gains, registering a 266% rise in the past year.

Source: CoinMarketCap

According to Changelly, HBAR could reach $0.29, up 20% from its current price of $0.24. This bullish scenario is supported by ISO 20022 compliance, and corporate backing by Google and IBM.

Compared with Unilabs Finance, which is also priced under $0.50 but focused on AI and DeFi tools, HBAR presents a more enterprise-driven case with different strengths for 2025 growth.

DOGE: A Meme Coin That’s Still in the Game

DOGE is down around 3% this week, but its long-term growth tells a different story. With an 87% gain over the past year, much of DOGE’s staying power comes from its strong community support, and continued mentions by Elon Musk.

Source: CoinMarketCap

According to analyst projections, however, DOGE could remain stagnant in the $0.20 zone by the end of 2025. This could be because Dogecoin relies heavily on hype to grow. Still, DOGE represents a more community-driven path under $0.50, while newcomer Unilabs Finance focuses on AI tools and early access to new crypto projects.

Unilabs Finance: The AI-Powered Newcomer Gunning for Explosive Growth

Unilabs Finance is turning heads in 2025 as one of the most promising cryptos under $0.50, combining low price with powerful utility. For instance, its Early Access Scoring System gives users a first look at high-potential crypto projects before they go mainstream, increasing the chance of big gains.

It also features a Meme-Coin Identification Tool that uses AI to spot trending tokens early, helping users ride hype waves before they peak. This is a feature DOGE holders could use.

With Yield Optimization Pools, Unilabs investors can earn passive income automatically, as the AI picks the best DeFi strategies with low risk.

Another of Unilabs Finance’s notable features is the Twelve-Tier Reward System. It shares 30% of platform revenue with loyal UNIL holders, giving them steady rewards. This is something that XLM, HBAR, and DOGE fail to offer.

Unilabs Finance: The Top Crypto Pick Under $0.50 for 2025

Unilabs Finance is gaining momentum in 2025 with a current price of just $0.0074, making it one of the cheapest high-potential tokens in the market. It has already raised more than $6.7 million in its presale and controls assets worth $30 million, demonstrating its strong early demand.

Moreover, its new upgrades, such as multi-chain claim contracts and real-time yield tracking, among others, make it even more appealing to long-term investors.

With all these features combined, Unilabs Finance could outpace XLM, HBAR, and DOGE as the best crypto to buy under $0.50 this year.

Disclaimer: The content above is presented for informational purposes as a paid advertisement. The Tribune does not take responsibility for the accuracy, validity, or reliability of the claims, offers, or information provided by the advertiser. Readers are advised to conduct their own independent research and exercise due diligence before making any decisions based on its contents and not go by mode and source of publication.