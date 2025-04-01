4 Factors to Consider When Choosing the Best Water Geyser for Winters in India

Winter is calling, and the need for good water geysers is on the rise. During this winter month, the demand for hot water surges for baths or household chores, making it all the more important to get hold of the right water geysers at home. However, getting hold of the best water geyser can get overwhelming due to the variety of options available in the market today, which makes it essential to understand your home's needs to make a proper decision. In this article, we will go through 4 crucial factors that need to be considered to get hold of India's best water geysers for winter months.

Important Factors to Consider While Choosing the Best Water Geyser for Winter

Here are 4 important factors every consumer should consider before purchasing a water heater:

1. Types of Geysers

Water geysers are available in many types, but the most common and popular water heaters are:

Advertisement

Instant Water geysers: Instant water geysers are ideal for small households and kitchens. These geysers do not store water; they are compact and heat water only when required, preventing heat loss and making them an energy-efficient choice. Storage Water geysers: These are ideal for large households or households with multiple bathrooms. They are equipped to store water where the demand is highest, especially during winter months. The insulation in the geysers keeps the water hot for a longer period.

2. Capacity and Size

It is crucial to understand the capacity of the water geyser to ensure that it meets your daily hot water requirements without wasting energy, it is wise to consider the number of people in your home and the amount of hot water typically required during peak times.

Geysers come in various capacities, typically between 6 and 35 litres. Here is how to decide:

Advertisement

Small Capacity (6 to 10 litres): Suitable for individuals or small families where water demand is low. A 6 to 10-litre geyser is ideal for kitchens or quick showers. Medium Capacity (15 to 25 litres): This geyser is perfect for families with 3 to 4 members. It can provide enough hot water for consecutive showers or for use in bathrooms and kitchens simultaneously. Large Capacity (25 litres and above): This is best for large families with multiple bathrooms. A large-capacity water geyser ensures enough hot water for several showers or household chores like washing clothes or utensils.

3. Energy Efficiency

Energy efficiency is one of the most important aspects to consider when purchasing a water geyser. Geysers consume the most electricity during winter; an inefficient model can lead to high power bills. Look for a geyser with a high BEE (Bureau of Energy Efficiency) star rating, which indicates that it uses less electricity while maintaining optimal performance. Here are a few features to look for which are provided in most high-quality water geysers:

Smart Energy Management: Geysers with adjustable thermostats allow users to adjust water temperature based on hot water usage, reducing unnecessary energy consumption. This ensures that the water remains at a consistent temperature without overheating.

Geysers with adjustable thermostats allow users to adjust water temperature based on hot water usage, reducing unnecessary energy consumption. This ensures that the water remains at a consistent temperature without overheating. High-Quality Insulation: Geysers with advanced insulation prevent heat loss, meaning the water remains hot for a longer time without constant reheating. This feature reduces power consumption, making the appliance more energy efficient.

Geysers with advanced insulation prevent heat loss, meaning the water remains hot for a longer time without constant reheating. This feature reduces power consumption, making the appliance more energy efficient. Fast Heating Technology: Some geysers incorporate fast-heating elements, which heat water quickly. This is particularly useful in winter when water demand increases.

4. Safety Features

Safety is crucial, especially when dealing with electric appliances that involve water. High-quality water geysers have various safety features to protect your family from overheating, pressure build-up, or power fluctuations.

Auto Cut-off Function: This feature ensures that the power to geyser is automatically shuts off once the water reaches the desired temperature. This prevents overheating, which not only saves energy but also avoids damage to the appliance.

This feature ensures that the power to geyser is automatically shuts off once the water reaches the desired temperature. This prevents overheating, which not only saves energy but also avoids damage to the appliance. Thermal Cut-out: If the water temperature exceeds a safe limit in thermostat, the thermal cut-out feature cuts the power supplier to the geyser completely to prevent accidents or appliance failure.

If the water temperature exceeds a safe limit in thermostat, the thermal cut-out feature cuts the power supplier to the geyser completely to prevent accidents or appliance failure. Pressure Relief Valve: If the water pressure exceeds the safe threshold, this multi-function valve in geyser releases the pressure to protect the geyser's tank from bursting.

Conclusion

When buying a water geyser, it is crucial to consider factors such as the type of geyser appropriate for the house, its size and capacity, and its features. Whether you need a compact instant geyser for quick heating or a storage geyser for large families, making the right choice ensures that you and your family stay comfortable throughout the cold season.

Disclaimer: This article is part of sponsored content programme. The Tribune is not responsible for the content including the data in the text and has no role in its selection.