4 Notable Crypto Presale Picks for 2025: BlockDAG Compared with Bitcoin Hyper, Maxi Doge, and TOKEN6900

The hunt for the best crypto presale has intensified in 2025 as new tokens push into the spotlight with fresh ideas and aggressive fundraising goals. Retail traders and whales are both on the move, rotating capital into presales that show not just hype but also strong event participation, active user bases, and transparent structures. With market attention swinging between major names and meme-driven launches, the timing of entry can make a big difference in outcomes. Choosing where to place bets now could determine who rides the strongest runs in the coming bull cycle.

Recent weeks have been dominated by some of the most talked-about projects of the year. From coins linking themselves to Bitcoin’s limitations, to those reimagining meme culture, to platforms staging themselves at the biggest conferences in the world, the list is long but only a few truly stand out. Below we look at four projects that are shaping up as the best crypto presale picks, starting with BlockDAG and followed by Bitcoin Hyper, Maxi Doge, and TOKEN6900.

1. BlockDAG at Token2049

BlockDAG is positioning itself at Token2049 Singapore on October 1–2 with one of the loudest presale strategies of the year. The project has locked in Platinum Partner status at Asia’s largest Web3 event, taking over Marina Bay Sands with a 72 sqm booth, Dashboard V4 demos, bonus claim stations, and a towering installation outside the Main Stage that every attendee must pass. Branding dominance includes floor-to-ceiling banners, main stage partner intros, venue signages, official socials, and even AFTER 2049, the week’s biggest closing party. With amplification across event channels and global media, BlockDAG is ensuring unmatched exposure. A live AMA on September 4 and a major sponsorship reveal tease are already pushing anticipation higher, proving the team knows how to control attention.

To mark this presence, BlockDAG is offering a massive 2049% bonus on all presale buys through October 1. The presale has already crossed $385 million with more than 25 billion coins sold. The current price in Batch 30 is $0.03, up from $0.001 in Batch 1, giving early adopters a 2,900% return. With a projected launch price of $0.05, new buyers still face up to 1,566% potential upside. Alongside 2.5 million X1 app users mining coins on smartphones and thousands of X10 miners shipping worldwide, BlockDAG is building strength both digitally and physically. The whale leaderboard has seen two giants storm past the $3.8M holder with new records at $4.4M and $4.3M, intensifying competition. These moves make BlockDAG a clear front-runner when discussing the best crypto presale opportunities in 2025.

2. Bitcoin Hyper Layer 2

Bitcoin Hyper has been turning heads by raising over $12 million in its presale since late August, quickly outpacing many rivals. It is designed as a Bitcoin Layer 2 network, using zk-rollups, a Canonical Bridge, and the Solana Virtual Machine to add scalability and smart contract support to Bitcoin. By addressing Bitcoin’s transaction bottlenecks and programmability limitations, Bitcoin Hyper positions itself as an upgrade path that complements the main chain. This direct tie to Bitcoin has driven traders to rotate capital out of BTC and into the presale, seeing it as a chance to capture value from infrastructure improvements rather than price stagnation. The project is being discussed in the same breath as previous meme coin frenzies, with hype building across communities and social channels.

The token price has been moving upwards as presale stages advance, climbing from $0.012775 to around $0.012975 in recent updates. Analysts have pointed to potential gains as high as 2,400% if the token reaches $0.32 later in 2025, with more conservative forecasts setting year-end prices near $0.18–$0.21. Whales are joining the rush, with buys like $52K in a single day and others exceeding $161K, $100K, and $74K respectively. Over $26.6K allocations and multiple $12.9K entries underline confidence from serious traders. With gas payments, governance rights, and ecosystem access tied to the $HYPER token, Bitcoin Hyper has managed to strike the balance between utility and presale excitement, cementing its role in conversations about the best crypto presale right now.

3. Maxi Doge Momentum

Maxi Doge has surged past $1.5 million in its presale, with reports showing the figure reaching $1.6 million in just a matter of days. Marketed as Dogecoin’s younger “gym-bro” cousin with a max gainz identity, Maxi Doge leans heavily on meme-driven branding. Its focus on community contests, trading competitions, and gamified features has helped it catch traction quickly, riding into the buildup of meme season this year. Smart contract audits by SolidProof and Coinsult confirmed no critical issues, giving Maxi Doge an added layer of transparency. Importantly, there were no private allocations or insider deals, a move praised by traders looking for fair entry points without skewed early gains for hidden backers.

The token started around $0.00025 and has inched upward through staged pricing to $0.000253–$0.000254. Predictions for Maxi Doge vary widely, with some analysts calling for potential 50× gains by 2026 and others stretching to 200× by 2030 if meme culture keeps fueling it. Allocations show 40% for marketing and 15% for liquidity, underlining the emphasis on visibility and tradeability. The high-energy personality of the project has aligned well with younger crypto traders who favor bold memes over traditional pitch decks. While high leverage futures speculation may increase volatility upon listing, Maxi Doge has built a distinct presence. Its ability to combine meme energy with strong presale growth ensures it gets a solid mention in any roundup of the best crypto presale tokens to watch this year.

4. TOKEN6900 Parody Play

TOKEN6900 has pulled in more than $2.6 million as its presale nears the final stage, with a closing price set at $0.007125 around August 28. Starting at $0.0064, the staged increase reflects strong early demand despite the presale market cooling in other areas. TOKEN6900 has leaned into pure meme identity, branding itself as the “next Fartcoin” and even creating a total supply of 930,993,091 tokens—exactly one more than SPX6900, in a tongue-in-cheek signal that it is “objectively better.” The presale has attracted headlines for its unashamed embrace of meme culture, internet chaos, and its viral marketing campaigns that keep it trending in key online communities.

Smart contracts for TOKEN6900 have been dual-audited by SolidProof and Coinsult, giving it a degree of security assurance. Meanwhile, 40% of presale funds have been reserved for marketing, ensuring aggressive promotional campaigns ahead of launch. Analysts have floated projections ranging from 100× returns to nearly 9,900% upside if hype follows SPX6900’s trajectory. Already, over 139 million tokens have been locked away by holders looking to reduce available supply before launch. With presale access open through ETH, USDT, BNB, or card payments on its official site, TOKEN6900 has removed barriers to entry for retail buyers. By combining parody with transparency, it continues to draw attention as one of the best crypto presale plays that could make noise in the final months of 2025.

Summing Up

The race for the best crypto presale in 2025 is heating up as projects with very different strategies compete for attention. BlockDAG is leading with a dominant Token2049 presence, a 2049% bonus, and a presale haul nearing $400 million, while Bitcoin Hyper is tying itself to Bitcoin’s core limitations and offering growth through Layer 2 scalability. Maxi Doge is carving a niche in the meme economy with fair token distribution and rapid presale acceleration, and TOKEN6900 is showing how parody can translate into millions of dollars raised in weeks. Each offers different strengths, from event-driven hype to tech upgrades and meme branding, giving traders plenty to choose from.

The common factor across these names is urgency. Presale stages are climbing, prices are ticking up, and bonuses are expiring quickly. Whether it’s BlockDAG at $0.03 heading to $0.05, Bitcoin Hyper edging near $0.013, Maxi Doge still under $0.0003, or TOKEN6900 closing at $0.007125, the entry points today will look very different in the near future. That urgency is why these four stand as the best crypto presale picks to watch closely right now.

Disclaimer: The content above is presented for informational purposes as a paid advertisement. The Tribune does not take responsibility for the accuracy, validity, or reliability of the claims, offers, or information provided by the advertiser. Readers are advised to conduct their own independent research and exercise due diligence before making any decisions based on its contents and not go by mode and source of publication