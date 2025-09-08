5 Meme Coins to Watch in 2025: Pepe Coin (PEPE) and Other Tokens Gaining Attention

While Shiba Inu (SHIB) still has a loyal base and historic significance, its massive supply and slowing momentum mean its best days may be behind it. By contrast, Pepe Coin (PEPE) and a new wave of meme coins, including Little Pepe (LILPEPE), BONK, Nubcat (NUB), and HIPPO, are positioning themselves for the type of explosive growth that SHIB can no longer realistically deliver.

Pepe Coin (PEPE): The Established Challenge

In only a few months, Pepe Coin, PEPE, astounded the entire crypto world with its unprecedented surge from virtually nothing to a value of billions. Its rapid prominence and ingenious marketing strategies, particularly its meme branding, highlighted the unparalleled potential of meme coins, competing with industry titans, Dogecoin and Shiba Inu. Although PEPE is now a more established player with a market cap in the billions, it still carries strong momentum heading into 2025. Exchange listings, active social media presence, and liquidity make it one of the more stable meme plays. However, like DOGE and SHIB, its size may cap its multiples. That’s why traders turn to smaller-cap competitors with far more headroom, like LILPEPE, BONK, NUB, and HIPPO.

Little Pepe (LILPEPE): Meme Energy Meets Blockchain Utility

Among all meme coins in 2025, Little Pepe (LILPEPE) attracts the most attention. Unlike typical meme tokens, LILPEPE is developing a Layer-2 blockchain dedicated to meme projects on Ethereum, featuring low fees, sniper bot protections, and a Meme Launchpad to host new coins. LILPEPE is more than a cultural asset, it’s becoming a meme economy hub.

In stage 12 of its presale at $0.0021, LILPEPE has raised over $24 million and sold over 15 billion tokens. It has passed a CertiK audit, is listed on CoinMarketCap, and has secured two major exchange listings post-presale. A viral $777,000 giveaway, with 10 winners each receiving $77,000 worth of tokens, has cemented its presence in the meme coin conversation. The upside from its presale price is enormous. If it replicates even a fraction of SHIB’s 2021 performance, early investors could see returns far greater than those available in SHIB today.

BONK (BONK) may see another strong rally with Solana’s growth

BONK (BONK) is Solana’s flagship meme coin and has already gained traction as a cultural driver within that ecosystem. BONK trades around $0.000027 with a market cap of $2.18B. The float is huge, the community louder than your group chat, and when Solana heats up, BONK usually sprints. If on-chain activity keeps climbing and meme rotation returns, a move into $0.00030–$0.00040 lands you in 10x–15x territory without demanding miracles.

Nubcat (NUB) is riding a wave of fresh meme momentum.

Nubcat (NUB) is one of the newer entrants in the meme coin space and has been gaining attention. Its positioning as a community-first coin with strong branding appeal makes it a viral candidate. NUB sits near $0.036 with roughly a $34–35M market cap, the sweet spot where new liquidity moves the chart, but it’s listed widely enough to trade cleanly. The story is simple: sticky volume, growing recognition, and a tape favoring nimble names. Reclaiming $0.36–$0.45 in a late-cycle blow-off is a believable 10x–12x stretch.

HIPPO (HIPPO) is carving out a niche in meme culture

HIPPO (HIPPO) has quietly attracted attention as a quirky, humour-driven project with a loyal base. HIPPO hovers around $0.00213 with a market cap of nearly $21M. That’s firmly in the zone where a single catalyst can redraw the chart in a week if liquidity rotates down the risk curve the way it usually does, a push toward $0.025–$0.032 checks the 10x–15x box and still feels grounded.

Conclusion: New Meme Leaders Are Emerging

Shiba Inu will always hold a place in crypto history, but its ability to deliver exponential returns in 2025 is limited. The next wave of meme tokens—Pepe Coin (PEPE), Little Pepe (LILPEPE), BONK, Nubcat (NUB), and HIPPO—offer both viral branding and stronger upside potential. Among these, LILPEPE stands out as the best positioned, combining presale momentum, a Layer-2 blockchain, CertiK audit, CoinMarketCap listing, and confirmed exchange debuts with the kind of viral culture that fuels meme coin explosions. As investors look for the next 50x opportunity, these tokens are the strongest candidates to crush SHIB’s dominance and lead the meme coin market in 2025.

Disclaimer: The content above is presented for informational purposes as a paid advertisement. The Tribune does not take responsibility for the accuracy, validity, or reliability of the claims, offers, or information provided by the advertiser. Readers are advised to conduct their own independent research and exercise due diligence before making any decisions based on its contents and not go by mode and source of publication