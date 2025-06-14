6 New Meme Coins Gaining Attention This Month – Troller Cat Raises $250K Ahead of Stage 9 Launch

What if the next 100x didn’t come from Wall Street, but from a meme-fueled community sharing referral links like candy? In 2025, meme coins aren’t just digital jokes—they’re becoming digital jackpots. From Turbo’s viral origins to Gigachad’s unapologetic alpha energy, to an under-the-radar presale project that’s already turning heads, the meme coin space is evolving faster than a doge in a Lambo.

Advertisement

This month, the hype is circling ten standout names: Turbo, Gigachad, Moo Deng, Coq Inu, Sudeng, and a secret contender currently in Stage 8 of presale with over $250,000 already raised. With gains of 319.8% from Stage 1 to 7 and a listing price aiming for $0.0005309, this presale is offering what few others can: a projected ROI of 2,429.30%. One day until Stage 9 kicks in. The window is closing. Here are the Top New Meme Coins to Invest in This Month before price tags spike and memes become money.

1. Troller Cat ($TCAT)

Troller Cat isn’t just clawing through the ranks—it’s scratching its way into meme coin history. This Ethereum-based token launched with a 26-stage presale structure, each themed around legendary internet trolls, and has already racked up 319.8% in growth. With the current Stage 8 price at $0.00002099, over 1,100 holders have joined the prank parade, collectively raising $250K+ in funding. The next jump? A 35.01% price increase once Stage 9 unlocks. Final listing target? A pounce-worthy $0.0005309.

Advertisement

Beyond the memes, Trollercat is building real utility with monthly ad-fueled buybacks, a Game Center monetized through forced in-game ads, and a staking program offering 69% APY. While other coins chase hype, this one is coding it in. According to crypto analysts, Troller Cat could reach $0.001 by Q4 2025 if current momentum holds and viral adoption persists.

Advertisement

Referral Program: Invite, Earn, and Meme Your Way Up

Troller Cat’s referral program isn’t some gimmick—it’s a serious distribution mechanism. Users earn tokens when they bring in new buyers, turning viral energy into real returns. The system supports unlimited referrals, with rewards pulled from a dedicated 8% of total supply. It’s the kind of mechanic that fuels growth and turns community members into recruiters with claws.

Now let’s break it down. A $30,000 investment at Stage 8, when the price is still $0.00002099, would translate into 1,429,728,062 TCAT tokens. At launch, if it hits $0.0005309, that bag could be worth a whopping $758,579. That’s not just ROI. That’s new-car-smell, mortgage-free, generational-fund energy. Toss in referral earnings, and you’re not just holding—you’re multiplying.

Why This Coin Made It to the List: With a referral system that turns every tweet into profit potential and a presale structure built to reward early action, Troller Cat is the sleeper play of 2025. Miss it now, and you'll be watching this cat meme from the sidelines.

2. Turbo ($TURBO)

Turbo was born from AI and social hype, an experiment that spiraled into a full-fledged meme juggernaut. With a limited supply and a no-tax trading setup, it instantly attracted speculative attention. The coin’s branding leans hard into speed and simplicity, with quick community-led development and unexpected viral moments fueling price spikes.

Why This Coin Made It to the List: Turbo brings raw meme energy with fast-moving charts and no fluff. Its community is agile, and in a meme market, that speed matters.

3. Gigachad ($GIGA)

Gigachad isn’t about finesse. It’s about flex. With its cult-like devotion to ultra-masculine memes and dominant vibes, $GIGA has carved a lane that no other coin dares touch. The project is meme-maximalist, with testosterone-fueled branding, and early holders enjoying serious percentage gains.

Why This Coin Made It to the List: Pure alpha appeal and a loyal base make Gigachad an ongoing favorite for meme traders who like their coins bold and unapologetic.

4. Moo Deng ($MOODENG)

Moo Deng fuses cultural parody with meme chaos, drawing inspiration from food, politics, and pop culture. With a semi-deflationary supply and plans for a mini-game suite, the project adds flavor to a space that often lacks originality. Early listings and influencer backing helped push $MOODENG into breakout territory.

Why This Coin Made It to the List: Its blend of humor, deflation, and upcoming game releases gives Moo Deng both immediate hype and future potential.

5. Coq Inu ($COQ)

Don’t let the name fool you—Coq Inu is more than a shock token. With a self-aware brand, it’s turned innuendo into interaction, pushing huge engagement numbers on social media. It operates with zero taxes and full community ownership, giving holders skin in the game.

Why This Coin Made It to the List: Viral, weird, and completely on-brand for 2025’s humor economy. This coin thrives off community obsession and meme madness.

6. Sudeng ($HIPPO)

Sudeng ($HIPPO) emerged with zero pretense and a lot of character. It uses hippo imagery to meme on financial institutions, offering deflationary burns and light gamification through its browser-based mini hub. With a lower-cap entry and ongoing token burns, HIPPO is swimming upstream.

Why This Coin Made It to the List: It’s different. It’s irreverent. It’s got hippos. And its deflation strategy makes long-term holding more attractive with every transaction.

Conclusion

Based on the latest research, the Top New Meme Coins to Invest in This Month in June 2025 are Troller Cat, Turbo, Gigachad, Moo Deng, Coq Inu, and Sudeng.

Stage 9 of Troller Cat is just hours away, and Stage 8 is closing fast. The 35.01% price hike to $0.00002834 will lock out latecomers who waited too long. When you mix 69% staking, monthly token burns, a live Game Center, and an active referral system, it’s hard to find a better long-term meme coin bet in this market.

Buy TCAT before this cat slips through your fingers. You’ll want to say you caught it before it went full legend.

FAQs

What is the ROI potential if I buy Troller Cat at Stage 8? If you invest during Stage 8 at $0.00002099 and Troller Cat lists at $0.0005309, your return could be 2,429.30%. How does the Troller Cat referral program work? Users can refer new buyers and earn token rewards pulled from a reserved 8% supply. There’s no cap on how many people you can invite. Why are meme coins like Gigachad and Turbo getting attention? They tap into viral internet culture, offer high volatility, and are backed by tight-knit communities that move markets fast. What makes Troller Cat’s Game Center unique? It generates real revenue through forced in-game ads, then uses that income to buy and burn TCAT tokens—supporting scarcity. What happens after the Troller Cat presale ends? The token will list publicly at $0.0005309, and its roadmap includes CEX listings, governance rollout, and metaverse expansion.

Disclaimer: The content above is presented for informational purposes as a paid advertisement. The Tribune does not take responsibility for the accuracy, validity, or reliability of the claims, offers, or information provided by the advertiser. Readers are advised to conduct their own independent research and exercise due diligence before making any decisions based on its contents and not go by mode and source of publication.