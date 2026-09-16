63SATS Launches CYBX Cybersecurity Platform with Embedded Insurance Under Jignesh Shah’s Mentorship

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 14: As technology has become the connective thread running through every facet of individual life, from communication and personal interaction to the backbone of banking and economic activity, securing the very infrastructure that powers it has become the need of the hour. Responding to this need for a comprehensive and world-class cybersecurity solution for individuals, 63SATS has launched CYBX, the world's first cybersecurity super app with embedded insurance. Available now for Android and iOS, CYBX gives individual smartphone users a platform that secures them from malware, unsafe Wi-Fi networks, phishing attempts, data theft, identity theft, financial risks, and various other cybersecurity risks that most people never think to look for until something goes wrong.

The app was developed under the guidance and mentorship of Jignesh Shah, and following the patterns of Shah’s journey that revolutionized India’s financial markets, it also addresses a gap that has existed for years in consumer technology, democratising the access to cybersecurity. Cybersecurity has always been exclusive for institutions that can afford to have a dedicated force of cybersecurity personnel to protect its data, operational infrastructure and other sensitive information from the incessant cyberattacks. The person carrying a smartphone loaded with banking apps, photos, messages, and work email has been left to fend for themselves, usually with nothing more than a veil of default protections built into the phone's operating system.

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This dependence has only deepened with the rapid spread of internet access, as smartphones evolved from communication devices into the control panel for daily life. Yet that same convenience has made them the most vulnerable point of entry for malware into an individual's world. CYBX is built to change that. It doesn't ask users to become security experts. It actively protects individuals from the things that actually put their data, identity and money at risk. And if a cyberscam actually takes place on CYBX's watch, the user becomes entitled to claim insurance against the cyberscam, ranging from ₹10,000 to ₹1,000,000.

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CYBX brings together a comprehensive set of protection features, all running from a single app on the user's phone.

End-to-End Device Protection defends a user's device against malicious networks and hidden threats, working continuously in the background so the device stays covered from more than one angle at once.

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Device Protection keeps watch through continuous security checks and instant actions from one place, resolving detected threats across all surfaces so users can act on a risk the moment it's found rather than discovering it after the fact.

Safety Score gives users a clear read on their device's security status so they can take action when risks are detected, and the score improves as users fix flagged issues and stay active within the app.

Phishing Link & QR Scanner delivers instant phishing detection for QR codes and links, catching fraudulent redirects before a user can be tricked into handing over personal information.

Threat Link Scanner lets a user scan any link to instantly detect phishing and unsafe websites, adding an on-demand check on top of the automatic detection already running in the background.

Device Health alerts users when apps show unusual RAM, storage, or data usage that may signal a security risk, since a sudden spike in resource use can be an early sign that something isn't behaving the way it should.

Secure Payments protects users from scam links that can cost them money or data while paying, helping them confirm who they're actually paying and stay a step ahead of payment-related scams.

Secured Group Calling lets users call multiple people while keeping their conversations private, with the added assurance that not even CYBX can access what's said on the call.

Caller Identification helps users identify unknown callers so they can block and report unwanted or spam calls, keeping their line spam-free.

63SATS built CYBX with a privacy-first approach, meaning the app is designed to protect a user's personal data without collecting or exposing that data as part of its own operation. This distinction matters in a category where apps have themselves been found harvesting more user data than the threats they claim not to engage with. This privacy-focused philosophy reflects Jignesh Shah's emphasis on building technology that empowers users by making cybersecurity more practical and accessible for everyday users without compromising their data.

63 SATS is a cybersecurity company focused on building state-of-the-art cybersecurity solutions for individuals, enterprises, and critical infrastructure through CYBX, 63 CSF, and Cyberdome, respectively. The company built its core of innovation around a team of experienced security professionals paired with its proprietary technology, covering assessments, investigations, and compliance work for clients dealing with today's cyber threats. CYBX, developed under the guidance and mentorship of Jignesh Shah, brings that vision to individual consumers by providing them with a comprehensive, practical tool to help them protect, monitor, and strengthen the cybersecurity of their personal devices.

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