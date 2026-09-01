Active Ageing and Knee Health in India: LightYears Health’s Approach

India's wellness conversation has grown louder in recent years - more people tracking steps, watching sugar intake, prioritising sleep. But one part of the body rarely gets the same attention, even though it quietly determines how freely people move through midlife and beyond: the knee. Knee osteoarthritis affects a significant share of Indian adults over 40, yet it remains one of the least discussed health concerns in the active-ageing space. MIT-incubated nutraceutical company LightYears Health is working to change that, positioning joint nutrition as a proactive, everyday health category rather than something addressed only after pain sets in.

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An overlooked, widespread condition

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Knee osteoarthritis is not a niche concern. Indian population studies estimate prevalence among adults over 40 in the range of roughly a quarter to a third, with rates climbing further with age and tending to be higher among women. A large community-based study across multiple Indian cities put overall prevalence at close to 29% among this age group.

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Despite this scale, joint health rarely comes up in mainstream conversations about healthy ageing, which tend to centre on cardiovascular fitness, metabolic health, or diet. Knee discomfort is often treated as an unavoidable by-product of growing older — something to simply manage once it appears, rather than a condition that can be approached earlier and more nutritionally. That gap between prevalence and public awareness is precisely where LightYears Health has chosen to focus.

Rethinking joint care as daily nutrition

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The company's flagship product in this space, Move Easy, is built around a straightforward premise: joint comfort is easier to maintain than to recover, and consistent nutrition — taken daily, over time — can support that. Move Easy takes the form of a zero-sugar, mouth-dissolving powder, designed as a "triple-action" formulation that addresses the joint itself, the bone that surrounds it, and the muscles that support movement, all within a single daily habit.

Central to the formulation is Boswellia serrata, a botanical extract with a long history in Ayurvedic medicine for joint and inflammatory support, and the subject of a growing body of clinical research. LightYears Health pairs this ingredient with calcium, vitamin D, vitamin K2-7 and magnesium — nutrients that work together to support bone density, calcium utilisation and normal muscle function. The underlying philosophy is that joint comfort cannot be addressed by any single ingredient in isolation; it depends on the surrounding ecosystem of bone and muscle functioning well too.

Part of a wider active-ageing portfolio

Move Easy sits within a broader range of products that LightYears Health has built around the nutritional needs that tend to intensify through midlife. Bend Easy, formulated with Boswellia serrata and Curcuma longa, is designed for back and muscular comfort. Wellspan Omega-3 draws EPA and DHA from wild-caught sardines to support heart, brain and general wellbeing. Multi + Herbs combines 14 vitamins, 7 minerals and 3 adaptogenic herbs to address everyday nutritional gaps that can affect energy, immunity and bone health over time.

The common thread across the range is a preventive, rather than reactive, approach to ageing - supporting the body's evolving needs before specific problems become limiting, rather than waiting for discomfort to prompt action.

Why this matters for how India ages

Active ageing today looks different from previous generations' expectations of growing older. For many Indians in their 40s and 50s, it means continuing to work full careers, travel, exercise, and remain hands-on with family life — none of which is possible without reliable mobility. Seen this way, knee health is not a peripheral wellness topic; it is central to what active ageing actually requires.

LightYears Health's broader argument is that joint discomfort in midlife deserves the same evidence-based scrutiny that conditions like high cholesterol or blood sugar already receive — regular attention, informed choices, and consistency, rather than resignation. As India's population continues to age, and as more people expect to remain active well into their 60s and beyond, that shift in how joint health is discussed and addressed is likely to become increasingly relevant.

Bridging the gap between how common knee osteoarthritis is and how rarely it features in public health conversations may be a small change on paper, but it speaks to a larger one: treating mobility not as something to be protected only once it is lost, but as a health priority worth investing in early.

For more information, visit LightYears Health at https://lightyearshealth.com/, or learn more about Move Easy at https://lightyearshealth.com/products/move-easy-clinically-proven-ingredients.

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