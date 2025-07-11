ADA Price Prediction: Does Cardano Have the Potential to Compete with Ethereum in the Future?

At $0.6242, Cardano (ADA) is again showing bullish tendencies with a 2.19% growth in a single day. Its increasing momentum has everyone abuzz in crypto circles. With gas fees on Ethereum still high and Cardano's developments accumulating, some can't help but wonder: could ADA be the new smart contract monarch? One up-and-coming project, Remittix, is getting mileage from the same early momentum.

Can Cardano Really Compete With Ethereum

Ethereum has dominated the DeFi project space for many years, but ADA is gaining ground in a hurry now. With its $22.09 billion market cap and its $998.17 million daily volume (up 38.06%), Cardano is not just surviving the bear markets — it's thriving.

The employment of a proof-of-stake consensus algorithm by Cardano renders it energy-efficient and ideal for low gas fee crypto adoption. Increasing numbers of developers also host dApps on ADA, thanks to recent Hydra scaling upgrades. That is why analysts have ADA on their radar as the next big altcoin 2025 mover.

Unlike Ethereum, Cardano's ecosystem is being built slowly but surely — with peer review, security, and long-term growth at its center. Its popularity as a leading long-term crypto investment keeps increasing.

ADA Price Prediction: How High Will It Go?

For ADA to take the place of Ethereum, it has to experience explosive growth. Some estimates have ADA at $2–$5 in the next bull cycle, while die-hard bulls expect it to go towards $10+, as long as institutions come in.

What would push it that far?

Universal adoption of ADA-based applications

Practical applications in real-world education, finance, and ID verification

Ethereum congestion and high fees

Increased Decentralized exchange integrations

It won't flip Ethereum overnight, but ADA will take a firm position as the crypto with real utility and lower cost.

Why Remittix Is Copying the Same Playbook

As ADA rises, Remittix (RTX) is stealthily positioning itself for a breakout. RTX has already raised over $16 million by selling 550M+ tokens at $0.0811, and an active 50% token bonus remains.

Remittix, however, is no ordinary presale — it's solving a real problem. Its crypto-to-fiat exchange enables the sending of BTC, ETH, or XRP straight to bank accounts all over the globe.

It facilitates instant, low-cost cross-border payments.

With its Q3 2025 wallet launch targeted, the project is gaining momentum as Remittix DeFi project intensifies. Early investors compare RTX to nascent-stage XRP and Stellar (XLM) — but with even faster utility.

Both of these examples are two ends of the spectrum — ADA as a long-standing network trending up, and Remittix as a low cap crypto sleeper with explosive expansion potential.

If you're interested in early stage crypto investment opportunities, buying RTX tokens now might be your best bet before the wave hits.

Disclaimer: The content above is presented for informational purposes as a paid advertisement. The Tribune does not take responsibility for the accuracy, validity, or reliability of the claims, offers, or information provided by the advertiser. Readers are advised to conduct their own independent research and exercise due diligence before making any decisions based on its contents and not go by mode and source of publication