ADA Price Volatile as Remittix Reports Continued Week-on-Week Community Growth

The ADA price today continues to wobble as whales offload holdings and retail sentiment turns increasingly bearish, leaving traders cautious about the next Cardano price prediction. While Cardano news points to uncertainty, Remittix (RTX) is gaining momentum with its community expanding at double-digit rates week after week.

With its presale success, milestones, and roadmap, Remittix is emerging as a standout growth story.

ADA Price Prediction Still Sees Upside In Channel Support

The ADA price today is struggling to find a clear direction as retail sentiment weakens and whale activity adds fresh uncertainty. According to ADA News from on-chain tracker Santiment, Cardano’s retail crowd has turned its most bearish in five months, with the bullish-to-bearish ratio in social commentary slipping to just 1.5:1. Interestingly, this shift comes even as the Cardano price has managed a modest bounce off late-August lows.

Analysts highlight that contrarian setups often play out when retail investors sell into fear. The ADA Price Prediction framework still points to an ascending channel structure, with support holding near $0.82 and resistance sitting around $0.88. Deeper levels could open up toward $0.76 if selling persists. However, breaking above $1 remains the major challenge for bulls who want to push the Cardano price prediction higher.

Whale movements have only fueled the wobble. According to Ali Martinez, wallets with over 1M ADA sold more than 30M coins after testing the $1 zone. That pressure has kept ADA pinned, though it remains supported by its 200-day EMA. Traders are now waiting to see if long-term holders step in again to stabilize momentum.

At press time, ADA price today trades at $0.8177, showing resilience but lacking conviction. While the Cardano news highlights short-term volatility, some believe this setup could pave the way for stronger accumulation ahead.

Remittix Community Growth Accelerates With Double-Digit Gains

Remittix (RTX) continues to capture attention in the PayFi sector, growing its community at double-digit rates week after week. Unlike speculative projects, RTX delivers a clear solution: fast, low-cost cross-border payments that settle directly into bank accounts in local currency.

This practical model has already raised over $23.9 million, reinforcing confidence among traders who see it as more than just another crypto bet.

Supports over 40 cryptos and 30+ fiat currencies for seamless global reach

Flat-fee structure ensures transparency and eliminates hidden costs

First CEX listings confirmed with BitMart and LBank after hitting $20M+ raised

Remittix Wallet beta launches September 15, 2025, unlocking real adoption

The presale price sits at $0.1030, and with more than 645 million tokens already sold, demand is surging. Analysts argue RTX could quickly become one of the best crypto projects for long-term adoption, especially as mainstream traders look for real-world solutions beyond speculation.

With confirmed exchange listings and a growing base of loyal supporters, Remittix is proving that strong fundamentals can drive momentum.

Disclaimer: The content above is presented for informational purposes as a paid advertisement. The Tribune does not take responsibility for the accuracy, validity, or reliability of the claims, offers, or information provided by the advertiser. Readers are advised to conduct their own independent research and exercise due diligence before making any decisions based on its contents and not go by mode and source of publication.