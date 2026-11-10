Adobe Firefly Expands Compatibility to More Than 10 Partner Models

Adobe has been conducting extensive research into AI trends in recent months, specifically focusing on the signs of AI readiness in different national and regional markets. Throughout their research, India has consistently been recognised as one of the global leaders in AI innovation and readiness, not only across public sector trends but also through AI adoption throughout India’s business and industrial landscape.

From finance to technology, small business, and even creative industries, Indian professionals are integrating AI tools across their workflows and in dynamic ways. And Adobe is answering the call to cater to these dynamic applications in one surprisingly powerful way: through expanding their collection of compatible AI partner models.

Adobe Firefly now compatible with OpenAI, Google, Topaz Labs, and more

The latest version of Adobe Firefly and Firefly Foundry is now compatible with OpenAI, Google, Runway, Topaz Labs, ElevenLabs, and other industry-leading AI models, empowering Firefly users to generate a wider variety of outputs directly from the Adobe ecosystem, establishing Firefly as a unified creative hub for AI creators who are consistently using multiple tools in their daily workflows to generate a range of different assets.

This expansion to include new partner models comes after Adobe’s research has also recently unearthed that Indian professionals are more likely to use multiple different AI tools on a consistent basis as opposed to other APAC powers where professionals cite using and building proficiency with just 1-2 tools. You might use Adobe Firefly for text to image AI for particular image styles and another tool to capture other styles. Having the agency of choice is the end goal, according to Adobe.

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What AI models are now available on Adobe Firefly?

Alongside Firefly Image Model 5, Adobe’s own proprietary image generation and editing model, Firefly is now compatible with over 10 different partner models. Today, Adobe Firefly users can enjoy full compatibility across the following leading AI models:

Gemini 2.5 Flash Image (Nano Banana) by Google

Imagen by Google

GPT Image generation model by OpenAI

Flux 1.1 by Black Forest Labs

1 Kontext by Black Forest Labs

Runway Gen-4 by Runway

Topaz Astra by Topaz Labs

Topaz Bloom by Topaz Labs

Ideogram

ElevenLabs

Kling AI

In expanding compatibility to include these other popular AI models, Adobe is ensuring Firefly users can maintain greater creative control over a range of outputs. Full compatibility with these partner models is also empowering Firefly users to utilise particular tools for particular outputs (based on each tool’s identified strengths and weaknesses).

For example, with Adobe Firefly as a ‘creative command centre’, users can take full advantage of:

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GPT Image for photorealistic images

Gemini 3 (with Nano Banana Pro) for prompt-based editing and greater prompt accuracy

FLUX models for high-resolution images

Ideogram for typography and layout integration

Luma AI for cinematic video and advanced controls

ElevenLabs for realistic voiceovers

What is the benefit of maintaining access to multiple AI models?

Like all Firefly models, Image Model 5 is responsibly trained on public domain data and independently managed datasets, which includes Adobe’s own stock photo, video, and audio libraries. Developing Image Model 5 using purely controlled datasets helps Adobe ensure Firefly is “commercially safe” to use. In other words, this careful approach to model training makes sure that every Firefly output is copyright-safe and thus suitable for business use.

Adobe has recognised that Firefly powered by Image Model 5 is adept at delivering the following commercially ready outputs:

High-end brand campaigns and visual production assets

Product and lifestyle imagery for e-commerce or marketing

Portraits, cinematic compositions, and concept photography

Rapid visual prototyping and creative testing

Editable, layer-based image creation for design workflows

By expanding Firefly’s catalogue of compatible partner models, Adobe is ensuring that Firefly isn’t just adept at the outputs outlined above, but also across outputs where other AI models excel (i.e. GPT Image for photorealism, ElevenLabs for voiceover content, etc.).

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AI ecosystems are evolving differently in comparison to other tech ecosystems, which have traditionally operated on closed ecosystem models. Whilst a laptop manufacturer may incentivise their customer base to keep buying within their own hardware catalogues, AI developers like Adobe are instead choosing to accommodate users and teams who may be utilising multiple different tools across dynamic workflows.

By letting users move seamlessly between different AI tools, refinement of generated assets is made easier and more consistent, delivering greater control to tool users. This is the ethos powering Adobe Firefly’s prioritisation for maintaining compatibility with other industry-leading AI models.

Professional teams may not rely on Firefly for initial drafting of all kinds of outputs, however the convenience of full integration with other AI tools makes Firefly the natural choice for teams that need a holistic command centre for managing all of their generative AI projects. Integration with Firefly Foundry for brand-conscious design projects and Firefly Boards for pitching and presenting design concepts further adds to the convenience of establishing Adobe Firefly as a centralised hub for all things generative AI.

To summarise, the major benefits of Firefly maintaining access to all of the top-performing AI models are:

Streamlined production through creating in just one platform and UI

Capabilities to compare and even blend outputs across different models for easier design iteration

Avoid ‘blind spots’ across different models that may impact output quality

Develop and present campaign concepts faster and easier using Firefly Boards

How does Adobe ensure ethical practices across all AI models?

Adobe has established Firefly as a unique generative AI platform in comparison to other AI models specifically through their highly curated and controlled training datasets. Where other AI developers use publicly available data, Adobe has instead opted for a more discerning route, prioritising commercial viability and copyright safety over diversity of tool output.

What this means is that whilst Firefly may not be able to do as much as Gemini or GPT Image, users can at least guarantee that Firefly outputs will be market-ready. So the new question becomes how can Firefly users still ensure their outputs stay market-ready if they’re iterating their designs using other partner models?

Adobe has championed AI transparency for years now, and their approach to ensuring ethical AI practices is threefold:

1. Commercially ready outputs

Adobe has stipulated that all design assets generated and iterated within the Firefly platform and its partner integrations can be confidently used for business or marketing purposes. Alongside this commitment to commercially viable design outputs from Adobe, the tech giant also makes a habit of providing information on their partner models for users directly in the Firefly platform.

This means that when using any specific partner model in Firefly, you as the user can make an educated decision about whether that partner model is the right fit for your commercial project, taking into account factors like the model focus, training tactics, and other relevant information.

2. No training on user content

Adobe and its partners proudly do not train models on personal, uploaded, or generated files. Anything you upload to Firefly or download off of Firefly stays entirely private, and is not used by Adobe for their own training purposes.

3. Content credentials for transparency

When you create assets on Adobe Firefly, you own it outright. The flip side of that perk of ownership, however, is the responsibility of disclosure, transparency and accountability.

With Content Credentials, all Firefly outputs include an industry-standard metadata type that includes creator details and how the content was made (i.e. 100% AI-generated, camera photography with AI edits, etc.). With this metadata automatically applied to assets generated using Firefly, Adobe ensures full AI transparency across their platform, including any assets iterated using integrated partner models.

Unleash your full generative potential with Adobe Firefly

With Adobe Firefly’s expanding compatibility with industry-leading AI partner models, they’re sending a clear message across the AI landscape as a central player, poised to make creative AI more commercially viable not only for users in India as Adobe’s most vital test market, but also worldwide.

So what can you create with Adobe Firefly? The answer to that question is growing bigger by the day.

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