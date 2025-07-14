After Conquering Bollywood, Jaya Thakur’s Name Is Now Echoing in Hollywood Circles

From the glittering lights of Mumbai to the buzz of Beverly Hills, Jaya Thakur is now being whispered as the next global face to watch. The Miss Himalaya 2023 winner and Mumbai-based model has already dazzled the Indian fashion and entertainment world — but now, it seems Hollywood is beginning to take notice of her magnetic presence and undeniable star quality.

Industry insiders confirm that Jaya Thakur’s team has been in touch with a few international talent agencies based in Los Angeles and London for global fashion campaigns and streaming projects. Though still in the early stages, sources say the interest is real — and growing. Her recent appearances in internationally syndicated digital publications and her rising Instagram engagement from global followers have only added to the intrigue.

Having already built an impressive profile in India — from being a brand ambassador for RN Today News and Sanjay Lengha House to her viral runway moment as showstopper for Virasat-e-Punjab — Jaya’s appeal clearly transcends borders. Her beauty is rooted in classic elegance, but it’s her versatility, confidence, and screen-ready charisma that has caught the eye of international casting directors.

Her ever-expanding list of awards — including the Legend Dadasaheb Phalke Award, Bollywood Bang Award, Astral Global Award, Global Women Inspiration Award, and the AIFA Award — serves as a passport to global recognition. At a time when Hollywood is increasingly embracing South Asian talent, Jaya Thakur stands as a poised, modern representation of India on the global stage.

She’s not just another pretty face. Jaya brings with her a story — one of hard work, humble beginnings, and ambition without borders. Her transition from aviation diploma holder to national fashion icon to an emerging global personality is as cinematic as the roles she may soon play.

While fans in India are cheering her rise, international audiences are beginning to discover her through viral reels, editorial spreads, and red carpet cameos. Her name is now being tagged in global conversations about diversity in fashion and film, and she has already drawn the attention of luxury fashion houses considering fresh faces for their upcoming Paris and Milan showcases.

Whether it’s fashion, film, or digital media, one thing is clear: Jaya Thakur has the makings of an international star. With Hollywood now peeking through the curtains, her journey may soon leap from Indian headlines to global billboards.

As she continues to trend in both Bollywood and beyond, one can’t help but ask — is Jaya Thakur about to become India’s next big global export? If the signs are anything to go by, the answer may already be yes.

Disclaimer: The content above is presented for informational purposes as a paid advertisement. The Tribune does not take responsibility for the accuracy, validity, or reliability of the claims, offers, or information provided by the advertiser. Readers are advised to conduct their own independent research and exercise due diligence before making any decisions based on its contents and not go by mode and source of publication